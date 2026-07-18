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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 29 of 2026: Equity Turnover Grows +10.75% to TZS 177.04 Billion as TCCL (+7.21%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange recorded equity turnover of TZS 177.04 billion during the week of July 13th to July 17th, a week-on-week increase of +10.75%, with 63,874,739 shares changing hands across 14,339 deals. TCCL (+7.21%), MKCB (+5.29%), and TBL (+2.82%) led the gainers, while SWIS (-9.89%), DCB (-9.09%), and MUCOBA (-4.85%) topped the losers. Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 35,724.27 billion at the close of the week, with the DSEI advancing +0.72% and the Industrial & Allied index rising +1.86%. The bond market posted turnover of TZS 174.83 billion, surging +88.80% week-on-week.
July 18, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 29 of 2026, spanning July 13th to July 17th, equity turnover grew strongly by +10.75% compared to Week 28 of 2026, with TCCL (+7.21%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 10th July 2026 (Week 28 of 2026 closing day) and 17th July 2026 (Week 29 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 177.04 billion, a strong increase of +10.75% compared to Week 28 of 2026’s TZS 159.86 billion.

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A total of 63,874,739 shares changed hands across 14,339 deals, a near-flat reading of +1.40% versus Week 28 of 2026’s 62,993,120 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 60,896,785 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 164.33 billion.

NMB, CRDB, TCCL, TBL, and NICO continued to feature among the top five turnover counters across recent weeks, underlining their sustained prominence on the exchange.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.00 billion on volume of 945,163 units, a +6.05% increase versus Week 28 of 2026’s TZS 947.70 million.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 10th July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,3101,330+1.53%
VERTEX-ETF340330-2.94%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 98.46% of buying and 96.11% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 1.54% and 3.89% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 1,582,865 for the week.

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This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
98.46%1.54%96.11%3.89%-1,582,865

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 29 of 2026 at TZS 35,724.27 billion, a +0.72% change versus Week 28 of 2026’s TZS 35,467.55 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation reached TZS 24,264.32 billion, a +0.57% change against the prior week.

ETF market capitalisation closed at TZS 196.66 billion, reflecting a +1.11% gain week on week.

Measure10th July 2026 (TZS billion)17th July 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation35,467.5535,724.27+0.72%
Domestic Market Capitalisation24,126.2124,264.32+0.57%
ETF Market Capitalisation194.51196.66+1.11%

Indexes

Four of the five indices closed higher relative to Week 28 of 2026, with the Industrial & Allied index posting the largest move of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +0.72%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +0.57%, the Industrial & Allied (IA) advanced +1.86%, the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) edged up +0.24%, while the Commercial Services (CS) slipped -0.58%.

IndexClosing Value 10th July 2026Closing Value 17th July 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)4,082.434,111.98+0.72%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,918.278,969.32+0.57%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,905.304,996.41+1.86%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)20,189.5820,238.43+0.24%
Commercial Services (CS)2,315.052,301.63-0.58%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 28 of 2026, the week’s top gainers were TCCL, which rose +7.21%, MKCB, which advanced +5.29%, and TBL, which climbed +2.82%.

On the losing side, SWIS fell -9.89%, DCB declined -9.09%, and MUCOBA slipped -4.85%.

NMB extended a run of gains that has now lasted at least three consecutive weeks.

DCB, MCB, TPCC, and TTP have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring persistent selling pressure across those counters.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 10th July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE640645+0.78%
CRDB2,6902,700+0.37%
DCB495450-9.09%
DSE6,7906,690-1.47%
EABL5,4005,550+2.78%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA1151150.00%
KCB1,9301,9300.00%
MBP2,0001,930-3.50%
MCB840830-1.19%
MKCB3,9704,180+5.29%
MUCOBA515490-4.85%
NICO3,8003,750-1.32%
NMB16,70016,750+0.30%
NMG2602600.00%
PAL400390-2.50%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,7302,460-9.89%
TBL9,5709,840+2.82%
TCC12,32012,400+0.65%
TCCL3,1903,420+7.21%
TOL1,4501,400-3.45%
TPCC6,3306,230-1.58%
TTP450445-1.11%
USL25250.00%
VODA8008000.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 174.83 billion across 345 deals, a surge of +88.80% compared to Week 28 of 2026’s TZS 92.60 billion.

Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 17th July 2026Weighted Average Yield 10th July 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y12.9648%9.9326%84.4698
10Y11.4660%7.7096%33.1003
15Y12.2500%10.5219%220.0000
20Y12.2051%11.1268%281104.1478
25Y14.0522%11.1650%4543.0227

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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