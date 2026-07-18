Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 29 of 2026: Equity Turnover Grows +10.75% to TZS 177.04 Billion as TCCL (+7.21%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 29 of 2026, spanning July 13th to July 17th, equity turnover grew strongly by +10.75% compared to Week 28 of 2026, with TCCL (+7.21%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 10th July 2026 (Week 28 of 2026 closing day) and 17th July 2026 (Week 29 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 177.04 billion, a strong increase of +10.75% compared to Week 28 of 2026’s TZS 159.86 billion.

A total of 63,874,739 shares changed hands across 14,339 deals, a near-flat reading of +1.40% versus Week 28 of 2026’s 62,993,120 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 60,896,785 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 164.33 billion.

NMB, CRDB, TCCL, TBL, and NICO continued to feature among the top five turnover counters across recent weeks, underlining their sustained prominence on the exchange.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.00 billion on volume of 945,163 units, a +6.05% increase versus Week 28 of 2026’s TZS 947.70 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 10th July 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,310 1,330 +1.53% VERTEX-ETF 340 330 -2.94%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 98.46% of buying and 96.11% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 1.54% and 3.89% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 1,582,865 for the week.

This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 98.46% 1.54% 96.11% 3.89% -1,582,865

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 29 of 2026 at TZS 35,724.27 billion, a +0.72% change versus Week 28 of 2026’s TZS 35,467.55 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation reached TZS 24,264.32 billion, a +0.57% change against the prior week.

ETF market capitalisation closed at TZS 196.66 billion, reflecting a +1.11% gain week on week.

Measure 10th July 2026 (TZS billion) 17th July 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 35,467.55 35,724.27 +0.72% Domestic Market Capitalisation 24,126.21 24,264.32 +0.57% ETF Market Capitalisation 194.51 196.66 +1.11%

Indexes

Four of the five indices closed higher relative to Week 28 of 2026, with the Industrial & Allied index posting the largest move of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +0.72%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +0.57%, the Industrial & Allied (IA) advanced +1.86%, the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) edged up +0.24%, while the Commercial Services (CS) slipped -0.58%.

Index Closing Value 10th July 2026 Closing Value 17th July 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,082.43 4,111.98 +0.72% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,918.27 8,969.32 +0.57% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,905.30 4,996.41 +1.86% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 20,189.58 20,238.43 +0.24% Commercial Services (CS) 2,315.05 2,301.63 -0.58%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 28 of 2026, the week’s top gainers were TCCL, which rose +7.21%, MKCB, which advanced +5.29%, and TBL, which climbed +2.82%.

On the losing side, SWIS fell -9.89%, DCB declined -9.09%, and MUCOBA slipped -4.85%.

NMB extended a run of gains that has now lasted at least three consecutive weeks.

DCB, MCB, TPCC, and TTP have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring persistent selling pressure across those counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 10th July 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 640 645 +0.78% CRDB 2,690 2,700 +0.37% DCB 495 450 -9.09% DSE 6,790 6,690 -1.47% EABL 5,400 5,550 +2.78% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 115 115 0.00% KCB 1,930 1,930 0.00% MBP 2,000 1,930 -3.50% MCB 840 830 -1.19% MKCB 3,970 4,180 +5.29% MUCOBA 515 490 -4.85% NICO 3,800 3,750 -1.32% NMB 16,700 16,750 +0.30% NMG 260 260 0.00% PAL 400 390 -2.50% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,730 2,460 -9.89% TBL 9,570 9,840 +2.82% TCC 12,320 12,400 +0.65% TCCL 3,190 3,420 +7.21% TOL 1,450 1,400 -3.45% TPCC 6,330 6,230 -1.58% TTP 450 445 -1.11% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 800 800 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 174.83 billion across 345 deals, a surge of +88.80% compared to Week 28 of 2026’s TZS 92.60 billion.

Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 17th July 2026 Weighted Average Yield 10th July 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 12.9648% 9.9326% — — 8 4.4698 10Y 11.4660% 7.7096% — — 3 3.1003 15Y 12.2500% 10.5219% — — 2 20.0000 20Y 12.2051% 11.1268% — — 281 104.1478 25Y 14.0522% 11.1650% — — 45 43.0227