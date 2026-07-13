Zanzibar Tourist Arrivals Rise 3.1% to 69,605 in June 2026

Zanzibar received 69,605 tourist arrivals in June 2026, a 3.1% increase over the 67,496 visitors recorded in the same month a year earlier.

The latest figures released by the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism also show a 73.4% increase from the 40,151 visitors recorded in May 2026, reflecting a strong rebound as the peak travel season gathers pace.

According to statistics released by Commission statistician Hassan Ameir Vuai, Europe remained Zanzibar’s largest source market, contributing 43,105 visitors, equivalent to 61.9% of total arrivals.

Africa ranked second with 13,418 visitors (19.3%), followed by Asia with 6,585 visitors (9.5%).

The Americas accounted for 5,443 visitors (7.8%), while Oceania contributed 1,042 visitors, representing 1.5% of total arrivals.

The report shows that 37,073 visitors, or 53.3%, were male, while 32,532, equivalent to 46.7%, were female.

Air transport remained the main gateway to the islands, with 62,697 visitors (90.1%) arriving through airports, while 6,908 tourists (9.9%) entered via seaports.

Leisure tourism continued to dominate, with 99.2% of visitors travelling to Zanzibar for holidays, 0.6% visiting friends and relatives, and the remaining 0.2% travelling for business, meetings and other social activities.

The average length of stay during the month was eight days.

Tourism stakeholder Dr Stela Ngoma attributed the increase in visitor numbers to continued improvements in tourism infrastructure, particularly airport facilities and transport services linking Zanzibar with mainland Tanzania and international destinations.

Ngoma pointed to the effect of these upgrades on travellers’ decision-making.

“Better infrastructure and improved transport services have made travelling to Zanzibar easier, increasing tourists’ confidence in choosing the islands for their holidays,” she said.

Abdurahamini Mwinyi Pembe of the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation noted that 24 tourists experienced minor health problems, mainly common fevers, during June and were treated at Lumumba Hospital.

“All the patients recovered and resumed their normal activities, demonstrating the availability of prompt and efficient healthcare services for visitors,” he said.

Zanzibar Tourism Sector

Tourism is Zanzibar’s economic backbone, with the sector contributing a direct 29.2% to the archipelago’s GDP and around 17.2% of Tanzania’s national GDP.

The sector also accounts for roughly 80% of Zanzibar’s foreign exchange earnings, making the monthly arrival figures released by the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism closely watched barometers of the islands’ economic health.

Zanzibar’s economy outperformed the national average through 2025, with the tourism sector generating 736,755 visitor arrivals in the twelve months ending November 2025, a 16.2% year-on-year increase.