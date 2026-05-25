Tanzania Gulf Crisis Report Rates Energy, Food, Transport, Tourism and Budget at High Risk

Tanzania’s National Planning Commission has concluded that the Gulf crisis is a multidimensional external shock affecting fuel prices, food affordability, tourism, public finances, and development projects, and has called for targeted household support, weekly monitoring, and faster investment in domestic gas and minerals.

The conclusions come from “Assessment of Economic Impacts on Tanzania Arising from the Gulf Crisis: Risks, Resilience, Opportunities and Strategic Priorities,” a rapid assessment released in May 2026 by the National Planning Commission (NPC) under the President’s Office Planning and Investment, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office.

The assessment is intended to guide immediate policy before full sectoral studies are completed, and its central message is that Tanzania has meaningful resilience but that resilience should not be confused with immunity.

It treats the crisis not as a single fuel-price event but as a linked shock transmitted through petroleum and LPG prices, shipping and insurance costs, fertilizer markets, tourism airlift, exchange-rate demand, customs revenues and the cost of delivering public and private investment.

The report rates five areas at high risk, the first four being economic sectors and the fifth the Government budget.

Energy and Petroleum

Energy is the most immediate channel, and according to EWURA data cited in the assessment, Dar es Salaam retail cap prices rose between January and May 2026 by 48.1% for petrol, to TZS 4,115 per litre, 55.8% for diesel, to TZS 4,248, and 69.3% for kerosene, to TZS 4,677.

Between April and May alone, diesel rose 11.6% and kerosene 27.0%, while Brent crude rose from USD 66.96 per barrel in February 2026 to USD 112.57 in March.

The Government introduced a TZS 259 per litre diesel subsidy in May 2026, and the report warns that rising LPG and kerosene costs could push households back toward charcoal and firewood, reversing clean-cooking gains and increasing pressure on forests.

Food Security and Agriculture

Tanzania holds a food self-sufficiency ratio of 124% with 22 million tons of food crop production, but the report stresses that national food availability does not guarantee household affordability when fuel, fertilizer and transport prices rise together.

Global urea prices reportedly rose 23%, raising the risk of reduced fertilizer use in the 2026 planting season, where Tanzanian application is already low at around 19 kilograms per hectare.

The report recommends ring-fencing fertilizer support and monitoring agro-dealer prices and availability to protect planting decisions and crop yields.

Transport and Logistics

Higher diesel prices raise the cost of road freight, public transport, construction, food distribution and the delivery of public services, while shipping disruption and higher war-risk insurance premiums can increase landed costs and delay imports.

The report records early evidence of reduced air connectivity and flight cancellations, figures it says require validation through aviation and tourism data.

It recommends weekly monitoring of freight costs, transport fares, port dwell time and air-cargo disruption rather than waiting for annual statistics.

Tourism and Aviation

Tourism is estimated at about 19% of GDP, with USD 4.4 billion in earnings and roughly 1.6 million direct and indirect jobs, and is exposed through reduced air connectivity, higher fares, cancellations and lower disposable income in source markets.

The report also notes a repositioning opportunity if Tanzania is marketed as a stable, safe and high-value destination, paired with route diversification and stronger domestic and regional tourism.

Government Budget

The report notes a possible monthly customs revenue shortfall of TZS 153.7 billion and indicative fuel subsidy requirements rising from TZS 325.8 billion in May 2026 to TZS 575.0 billion in June and TZS 1,384.2 billion in July under worsening assumptions, figures it says require validation.

Parliament approved a 2025/26 budget of TZS 56.49 trillion, with debt service of TZS 14.21 trillion treated as a fixed claim, and the report advises protecting essential services, high-return strategic projects, and social protection while reprioritizing lower-urgency spending if subsidy pressure expands.

Tanzania’s Buffers and Sovereign Position

Beyond food self-sufficiency, the report sets out further buffers: foreign-exchange reserves of about USD 6.3 billion equivalent to 4.9 months of import cover, inflation of about 3.2%, natural gas reserves of 57 trillion cubic feet, gold earnings of USD 3.5 billion in 2025, and sovereign ratings of B+ and B2.

Macroeconomic stability is rated medium-high, and industry and trade, mining, livestock and fisheries, and development projects are rated medium.

Protect, Stabilize and Position

The recommended response is built around three imperatives, the first being to protect vulnerable households through targeted, time-bound support rather than broad open-ended subsidies.

The second is to stabilize productive sectors through fuel-stock management, ring-fenced fertilizer access, market monitoring and coordinated fiscal and monetary policy.

The third is to position Tanzania for medium-term opportunities by accelerating domestic gas, CNG and LNG, gold and critical minerals value addition, regional food supply, ports, logistics and tourism recovery, and marketing the country as a stable investment destination.

To coordinate this, the report recommends a time-bound Gulf Crisis Economic Coordination and Monitoring Framework aligned with existing government structures, supported by a weekly crisis dashboard tracking fuel stocks, pump prices, freight rates, fertilizer and food prices, the exchange rate, customs revenue, tourism arrivals and household hardship indicators, and it identifies six priority sector deep dives to follow.

NPC and UNDP Behind the Assessment

The report is signed in its foreword by Dr. Tausi Kida Mbaga, Permanent Secretary for Planning and Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, and Shigeki Komatsubara, Resident Representative of UNDP Tanzania.

It states that its opportunity analysis does not legitimize or endorse the conflict, and that responsible policy must protect citizens while positioning Tanzania to benefit from shifts in global energy, trade and supply-chain patterns.

The assessment is aligned with Development Vision 2050 (Dira 2050), the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV) and the Long-Term Perspective Plan 2026/27–2050/51, and the report notes it should be updated as new data becomes available.

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Note: verify the TZS 56.49 trillion budget figure and the customs revenue shortfall against your copy of the report — those numbers did not render cleanly from the PDF.