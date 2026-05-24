Tanzania Considers China’s Model To Improve Efficiency Of State Owned Enterpises

Tanzania is considering the adoption of China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) model as a reference framework to reform and improve efficiency in its TZS 92.3 trillion state investment portfolio managed by the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR).

The discussions were held in Dar es Salaam between OTR, led by Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu, and Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian and his delegation on May 18 and May 19, 2026.

The talks focused on improving governance, efficiency, and financial performance of state-owned enterprises and government investments.

OTR manages 308 institutions and companies in which the government has investments, including 252 majority-owned entities.

The total value of these investments stands at TZS 92.3 trillion across sectors, including aviation, energy, oil and gas, mining, and transport.

The reform discussions centered on improving management structures and performance of public enterprises.

Tanzania is studying China’s SASAC system as a reference model for state-owned enterprise reform and asset management.

Mchechu said the objective is to improve efficiency, reduce reliance on subsidies, increase dividend returns to the state, and strengthen the autonomy of public institutions, adding that inefficient public enterprises remain a constraint to private sector growth.

For her part, Chinese Ambassador Chen Mingjian said China is ready to share experience in state-owned enterprise reform under its economic transformation process initiated in 1978.

She added that China will continue supporting Tanzania in industrial development, infrastructure, mineral value addition and capacity building.

The discussions also covered cooperation in infrastructure, maritime transport, ports and mining, as well as training programmes for OTR staff.

Additional topics included mineral processing initiatives and cooperation on the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), which is marking 50 years of operations.