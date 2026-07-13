Eastern Africa Power Pool Ministers Agree to Accelerate Regional Electricity Market

Energy ministers from member states of the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) have agreed to accelerate the implementation of a regional electricity market to expand cross-border power trade, improve energy security, and strengthen electricity access across Eastern Africa.

EAPP is a regional organization that promotes cooperation among electricity utilities and governments in Eastern Africa through cross-border power interconnections and electricity trade.

The resolution was adopted during the 22nd EAPP Council of Ministers meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 9-10, with Tanzania represented by Deputy Minister of Energy Salome Makamba on behalf of the Minister of Energy.

The meeting brought together energy ministers, electricity utility executives and representatives from the regional energy sector to discuss measures to deepen regional cooperation through interconnected national power grids, increased electricity trade and more efficient use of energy resources.

According to the resolutions adopted, the common electricity market is expected to establish a framework that will enable member states to trade electricity more efficiently while improving the reliability of power supply, supporting economic growth, attracting investment and contributing to social development across the region.

Speaking after the meeting, Tanzania’s Deputy Minister for Energy, Salome Makamba, said the decisions would help increase the reliability of electricity supply, reduce power shortages and outages among member states, and improve the competitiveness and operational efficiency of electricity institutions through greater exchange of expertise and technology.

Makamba added that a more reliable electricity supply would support the growth of small, medium-sized, and large industries, stimulate production, attract investment and create employment opportunities for young people, while also expanding opportunities for Tanzanians to participate in technical activities within the EAPP.

Concluding the meeting, Ethiopian Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa, who chairs the EAPP Council of Ministers, said regional cooperation and solidarity remain essential for integrating electricity systems and ensuring that citizens across member countries have access to safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity services.