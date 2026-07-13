The Latest

Eastern Africa Power Pool Ministers Agree to Accelerate Regional Electricity Market

Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) member states have agreed to speed up the implementation of a regional electricity market aimed at expanding cross-border electricity trade and strengthening energy security. Tanzania said the initiative will support industrial growth, attract investment, and improve the reliability of electricity supply across the region.
July 13, 2026
2 minute read
Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) 2026 Council of Ministers Meeting

Energy ministers from member states of the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) have agreed to accelerate the implementation of a regional electricity market to expand cross-border power trade, improve energy security, and strengthen electricity access across Eastern Africa.

EAPP is a regional organization that promotes cooperation among electricity utilities and governments in Eastern Africa through cross-border power interconnections and electricity trade.

The resolution was adopted during the 22nd EAPP Council of Ministers meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 9-10, with Tanzania represented by Deputy Minister of Energy Salome Makamba on behalf of the Minister of Energy.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

The meeting brought together energy ministers, electricity utility executives and representatives from the regional energy sector to discuss measures to deepen regional cooperation through interconnected national power grids, increased electricity trade and more efficient use of energy resources.

According to the resolutions adopted, the common electricity market is expected to establish a framework that will enable member states to trade electricity more efficiently while improving the reliability of power supply, supporting economic growth, attracting investment and contributing to social development across the region.

Speaking after the meeting, Tanzania’s Deputy Minister for Energy, Salome Makamba, said the decisions would help increase the reliability of electricity supply, reduce power shortages and outages among member states, and improve the competitiveness and operational efficiency of electricity institutions through greater exchange of expertise and technology.

Makamba added that a more reliable electricity supply would support the growth of small, medium-sized, and large industries, stimulate production, attract investment and create employment opportunities for young people, while also expanding opportunities for Tanzanians to participate in technical activities within the EAPP.

Concluding the meeting, Ethiopian Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa, who chairs the EAPP Council of Ministers, said regional cooperation and solidarity remain essential for integrating electricity systems and ensuring that citizens across member countries have access to safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity services.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
Dangote Ruto Oil Refinery Pledge Kenya
Read More

Dangote Picks Kenya Over Tanzania for USD 19 Billion East Africa Oil Refinery

Dangote Industries has confirmed Kenya as the site for its planned 700,000 bpd East African oil refinery, ending months of speculation over rival location Tanzania. The KSH 2.5 trillion (approximately USD 19.3 billion) project will be built at Lamu Island, take around 30 months to construct, and supply fuel to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.
Tanzania ASSESSMENT OF ECONOMIC IMPACTS ON TANZANIA ARISING FROM THE GULF CRISIS
Read More

Tanzania Gulf Crisis Report Rates Energy, Food, Transport, Tourism and Budget at High Risk

A May 2026 rapid assessment by Tanzania's National Planning Commission and UNDP rates energy, food, transport, tourism and the Government budget at high risk from the Gulf crisis, which raised Dar es Salaam fuel prices by up to 69% between January and May 2026. The report flags a possible TZS 153.7 billion monthly customs revenue shortfall and fuel subsidy needs rising to TZS 1,384.2 billion by July, alongside buffers including a 124% food self-sufficiency ratio, USD 6.3 billion in reserves and 57 trillion cubic feet of gas.
Tanzania-Rwanda energy cooperation agreement 2026 Hassan Kagame
Read More

Tanzania and Rwanda Sign Energy Cooperation Agreement Covering Power Trade, Oil, Gas and LNG

Tanzania and Rwanda signed a bilateral energy cooperation agreement covering cross-border electricity trade, joint power infrastructure development, and petroleum product distribution. The deal also extends to oil and gas exploration, LNG project opportunities, and the use of artificial intelligence in the energy sector, building on the existing 80 MW Rusumo interconnection, which has synchronized the grids of Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi since March 2024.
Russia Maxim Reshetnikov Tanzania Kitila Mkumbo
Read More

Tanzania and Russia Agree to Open Industry, Energy, and Infrastructure to Joint Investment

Tanzania and Russia have agreed to deepen investment cooperation in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, and air transport, with value-addition processing, production technology, and goods transportation named as priority areas at the Third Joint Intergovernmental Commission held in Arusha on 15–16 May 2026, which drew 120 Russian companies. The deals also cover Russian investment in mining, agriculture, and ICT, direct Air Tanzania (ATCL) flights to Russia, and a signed agreement to promote the Swahili language in Russia.

Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free Overview Get the Full Guide