Tanzania Signs Nine PPP Contracts for DART, Ports and TAZARA Railway

Tanzania has signed nine public-private partnership (PPP) contracts as of June 2026, using the model to accelerate major strategic projects aimed at spurring economic growth, improving public services and attracting investment.

The figure was given by Josephina Melkiol, Senior Economist in the Public-Private Partnership Unit of the Ministry of Finance, speaking to visitors at the Ministry’s pavilion during the 2026 Public Service Week at Chinangali Park in Dodoma.

She said the Government had reformed its PPP policy, laws, and regulations to strengthen the investment environment and increase private-sector participation in development projects.

She said the Government would continue expanding its use of PPPs to raise investment in strategic sectors, improve infrastructure and accelerate delivery of projects that benefit the public.

“The signed projects include the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (DART) project, Phase One and Phase Two, with four contracts in total; the Mandatory Motor Vehicle Inspection project; the construction and operation of the Kariakoo commercial building; the rehabilitation and operation of the TAZARA railway; and the improvement and operation of the Dar es Salaam Port through the companies DP World and Adani,” Josephina explained.

Tanzania’s Public-Private Partnership Framework

Tanzania launched its PPP programme through the National PPP Policy of 2009, intended to deepen private-sector involvement in delivering public services and development projects.

The PPP Act of 2010 and its 2011 Regulations established the legal and institutional framework for managing such projects, while amendments in 2014, 2018 and 2023 sought to improve project preparation and the process of selecting private partners.