Vodacom Tanzania Launches USD 28 Million M-Pesa Fintech 2.0 Platform

On 2nd April 2026, Vodacom Tanzania launched a USD 28 million M-Pesa Fintech 2.0 platform, upgrading the service to a new generation system designed to support higher transaction volumes and system stability.

Vodacom stated that the platform is built to process over 1,000 transactions per second, equivalent to approximately 86 million transactions per day.

The system targets 99.999% availability, translating to less than five minutes of downtime per year, and enables maintenance and updates without shutting down services.

In addition, the platform integrates AI-based monitoring, auto-scaling, and automatic failover to maintain system continuity in case of faults.

For agents, merchants, and enterprises, the platform provides increased transaction capacity and enhanced reporting tools to support reconciliation and service management.

The new system is also designed to support faster rollout of new services across payments, savings, credit, and enterprise solutions.

Vodacom has implemented a 30-day Hyper Care period following the launch to monitor system performance and address any operational issues.

Speaking at the launch held in the Vodacom Headquarters in Dar es Salaam, the CEO of Vodacom Tanzania, Philip Besiimire, said: “This investment is about futureproofing one of Tanzania’s most important financial platforms. We are strengthening the foundation of M-Pesa to ensure it remains secure, reliable, and ready to support innovation at scale. Our customers deserve a platform that evolves with their needs, faster, stronger, and more resilient.”

About Vodacom M-Pesa

Launched in 2008, Vodacom’s M-Pesa was introduced as a basic mobile money service primarily designed to enable users to send money to family members in rural areas, addressing limitations in existing financial transfer methods.

To support accessibility, Vodacom developed a nationwide agent network, including local retailers, enabling users in both urban and remote areas to deposit and withdraw money.

Currently, M-Pesa is one of the largest mobile money platforms in Tanzania, accounting for 41% of approximately 76 million mobile money accounts in the country.

The platform processes more than TZS 16 trillion in transaction value per month.

Its merchant network has grown to over 600,000 merchants nationwide, compared to between 10,000 and 15,000 merchants five years ago, reflecting the expansion of digital payments in Tanzania.