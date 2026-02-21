Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 8 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges by +49.80%, MCB Skyrockets by +52.69%

During week 8 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced heightened liquidity across all major segments, with both equity and bond turnovers increasing substantially compared to the previous week.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 87.80 billion. This represents a +49.80% increase compared to Week 7’s TZS 58.61 billion.

Share volume totaled 23.51 million shares, marking a +31.78% increase compared to the 17.84 million shares traded in Week 7.

CRDB remained the most active counter, trading a total of 14.08 million shares over the course of the week. This activity was heavily supported by consistent daily block trades, including blocks of 653,800 shares on Monday, 1.42 million shares on Tuesday, 456,494 shares on Wednesday, 360,000 shares on Thursday, and 1.4 million shares on Friday.

Other counters with significant block trade activity included NMB, TBL, TCC, TPCC, and TCCL.

ETF Trading

The ETF Board recorded a massive surge in activity, generating a total turnover of TZS 11.96 billion from 9.96 million units traded.

IEACC-ETF: Dominated the segment, supported by large block trades throughout the week, including 3.6 million units on Monday, 400,416 on Tuesday, 595,789 on Wednesday, and 2.28 million units on Friday.

VERTEX-ETF: Also saw consistent activity, with units traded daily at weighted average prices ranging between TZS 385 and TZS 395.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 8 of 2026 at TZS 33,748.54 billion, representing an increase of +3.40% from Week 7’s TZS 32,638.93 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 23,725.36 billion, reflecting an increase of +4.14% from Week 7’s TZS 22,782.01 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation grew to TZS 162.92 billion, a +12.87% increase from the previous week’s TZS 144.34 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover surged to TZS 167.47 billion, an increase of +58.86% from Week 7’s TZS 105.42 billion.

Government Bonds: Activity was widespread across the yield curve, with significant trades recorded in 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds. Wednesday saw the highest single-day bond turnover at TZS 53.03 billion.

Corporate Bonds: The segment recorded modest activity, featuring trades in 5-year bonds with coupon rates of 12.00% and 13.50%.

Indexes

The market saw divergent sector performances. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index led the market, soaring by +7.77% due to substantial gains in multiple banking stocks. The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) and All Share Index (DSEI) also posted solid gains of +4.14% and +3.40%, respectively. Conversely, the Commercial Services (CS) and Industrial & Allied (IA) indices declined by -7.49% and -0.43%, respectively.

Index Closing Value 13th February 2026 Closing Value 20th February 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,756.82 3,884.55 3.40% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,421.38 8,770.10 4.14% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,093.67 5,071.60 -0.43% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 18,066.11 19,470.53 7.77% Commercial Services (CS) 2,469.63 2,284.75 -7.49%

Stock Performances

MCB emerged as the top-performing stock of the week, skyrocketing by +52.69% to close at TZS 1,420 per share. Other significant gainers included TTP (+19.70%), MUCOBA (+15.65%), DCB (+14.29%), NMB (+10.13%), and MBP (+9.17%).

On the declining side, VODA was the biggest loser, falling by -8.09% to TZS 795, which heavily impacted the Commercial Services Index, followed by MKCB, which corrected by -7.16% to TZS 4,930.