Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 7 of 2026: Equity Turnover Rises to TZS 58.61 Billion as MCB, MKCB, and MBP Post Extraordinary Gains of +46.46%, +43.51%, and +40.49%

During Week 7 of 2026 (February 9th – 13th), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a spectacular rally in equity prices, pushing the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index up by +10.06%. Three stocks—MCB, MKCB, and MBP—recorded extraordinary gains of over +40% each. Equity Turnover surged by +32.93% to TZS 58.61 billion, while the bond market activity moderated to TZS 105.42 billion after the previous week’s record highs. Total Market Capitalisation expanded by +5.90% to reach TZS 32.64 trillion.
February 14, 2026
2 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 7 of 2026 was characterized by aggressive buying in banking and investment counters, driving indices to new highs.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) rose to TZS 58.61 billion, a +32.93% increase from Week 6’s TZS 44.09 billion.

Share volume increased slightly to 17.84 million shares, up +5.31% from the 16.94 million shares traded in Week 6.

CRDB remained the most active counter, trading a total of 6.25 million shares during the week. Activity was supported by consistent block trades, including 762,280 shares on Wednesday and 900,000 shares on Thursday.

AFRIPRISE followed with 987,315 shares, maintaining steady liquidity. VODA also saw significant activity, trading 405,805 shares across the week.

ETF Trading

The ETF Board recorded a total turnover of TZS 16.30 billion, a decrease from Week 6’s TZS 22.31 billion.

VERTEX-ETF: Recorded consistent trading with a total of 852,491 units changed hands during the week.

IEACC-ETF (also referred to as IEACLC): Continued to dominate the segment, trading heavily with block trades of 6.34 million units on Monday, 3.20 million on Tuesday, 320,000 on Wednesday, 1.04 million on Thursday, and 400,000 on Friday.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation surged to TZS 32,638.93 billion, marking a robust +5.90% increase from Week 6’s TZS 30,819.97 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation rose sharply by +7.19% to TZS 22,782.01 billion, driven by the widespread rally in domestic stock prices.

The ETF Market Capitalisation grew to TZS 144.34 billion, a +13.86% increase from the previous week.

Bond Market

Bond turnover moderated to TZS 105.42 billion, a -59.24% decrease from the record-breaking TZS 258.61 billion observed in Week 6.

Corporate Bonds: The segment contributed approximately TZS 100 million in turnover, with trades in 3-year and 5-year bonds.

Government Bonds: Activity remained focused on the long end of the yield curve. The 20-year and 25-year bonds saw consistent trading, with Friday alone recording TZS 23.09 billion in turnover. Notable trades included a 20-year bond trading at prices as high as 139.29% on Friday.

Indexes

The market rally was broad-based but exceptionally strong in the banking sector. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index soared by +10.06%, reflecting double-digit gains in multiple banking stocks. The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose by +7.19%, and the All Share Index (DSEI) gained +5.90%.

IndexClosing Value 6th February 2026Closing Value 13th February 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,547.463,756.825.90%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)7,856.638,421.387.19%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,981.055,093.672.26%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)16,414.0818,066.1110.06%
Commercial Services (CS)2,390.462,469.633.31%

Stock Performances

Week 7 witnessed extraordinary price appreciation in the banking and investment sectors:

-MCB was the top gainer, skyrocketing +46.46% to close at TZS 930.

-MKCB surged +43.51% to TZS 5,310.

-MBP rallied +40.49% to TZS 2,290, recovering strongly from the previous week’s dip.

-NMB recorded a double-digit gain of +10.22%, closing at TZS 12,730.

-KA rose +10.00% to TZS 110.

-CRDB continued its upward trend, gaining +9.92% to TZS 2,770.

Only four stocks recorded losses: TTP fell -16.46% to TZS 330, AFRIPRISE dropped -3.91% to TZS 860, TCC declined -1.66% to TZS 12,410, and DSE edged down -0.99% to TZS 6,980

StockClosing Price (TZS) 6th January 2026Closing Price (TZS) 6th January 2026Variation %
AFRIPRISE895860-3.91%
CRDB2,5202,7709.92%
DCB4054203.70%
DSE7,0506,980-0.99%
EABL4,9404,9400.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,7007,0004.48%
KA10011010.00%
KCB1,5301,6004.58%
MBP1,6302,29040.49%
MCB63593046.46%
MKCB3,7005,31043.51%
MUCOBA6857357.30%
NICO3,6403,7703.57%
NMB11,55012,73010.22%
NMG2753009.09%
PAL3153150.00%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,7002,690-0.37%
TBL10,13010,4503.16%
TCC12,62012,410-1.66%
TCCL3,0103,1805.65%
TOL9009101.11%
TPCC6,1506,3503.25%
TTP395330-16.46%
USL25250.00%
VODA8358653.59%
YETU5105100.00%
Related Posts
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 6 of 2026: Total Market Capitalisation Surpass TZS 30 trillion and Domestic Capitalisation Exceed TZS 20 trillion as Banks Rally

During Week 6 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) achieved a historic milestone as Total Market Capitalisation crossed the TZS 30 trillion mark, closing at TZS 30.82 trillion, and the Domestic Market Capitalisation crossed the TZS 20 trillion mark, closing at TZS 21.25 trillion. The stock market witnessed explosive growth in the banking sector, the bond market recorded a phenomenal turnover of TZS 258.61 billion. USL was the surprise top gainer, skyrocketing +400.00%, while CRDB and NICO posted robust gains of +22.93% and +21.74%, respectively.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 5 of 2026: DSE Lists Second ETF as Market Undergoes Major Correction with MBP and MKCB Plunging -36.18% and -24.75%

During Week 5 of 2026 (January 26th – 30th), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) marked a significant milestone with the listing of its second Exchange Traded Fund, the iTrust East African Community Large Cap Exchange Traded Fund (IEACLC-ETF), on January 28th. While the new listing boosted ETF market capitalisation by +342%, the equities market experienced a sharp correction following the previous month's rallies. MBP and MKCB saw massive sell-offs, dropping -36.18% and -24.75% respectively. Despite the broader market dip, NMB surged +8.79%, helping lift the Banks, Finance & Investment Index.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 4 of 2026: Equity Turnover Explodes to TZS 82.85 Billion as AFRIPRISE and MBP Record Extraordinary Gains of +69.79% and +60.85%

During Week 4 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed an unprecedented frenzy of trading activity, with Equity Turnover skyrocketing by +173.61% to TZS 82.85 billion. The market's bullish momentum accelerated further, driven by the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index, which surged +13.59%, and the Commercial Services (CS) Index, which rose +11.84%. AFRIPRISE emerged as the top gainer with a massive +69.79% leap, while MBP continued its extraordinary rally for a third consecutive week, appreciating by another +60.85%.