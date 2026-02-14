Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 7 of 2026: Equity Turnover Rises to TZS 58.61 Billion as MCB, MKCB, and MBP Post Extraordinary Gains of +46.46%, +43.51%, and +40.49%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 7 of 2026 was characterized by aggressive buying in banking and investment counters, driving indices to new highs.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) rose to TZS 58.61 billion, a +32.93% increase from Week 6’s TZS 44.09 billion.

Share volume increased slightly to 17.84 million shares, up +5.31% from the 16.94 million shares traded in Week 6.

CRDB remained the most active counter, trading a total of 6.25 million shares during the week. Activity was supported by consistent block trades, including 762,280 shares on Wednesday and 900,000 shares on Thursday.

AFRIPRISE followed with 987,315 shares, maintaining steady liquidity. VODA also saw significant activity, trading 405,805 shares across the week.

ETF Trading

The ETF Board recorded a total turnover of TZS 16.30 billion, a decrease from Week 6’s TZS 22.31 billion.

VERTEX-ETF: Recorded consistent trading with a total of 852,491 units changed hands during the week.

IEACC-ETF (also referred to as IEACLC): Continued to dominate the segment, trading heavily with block trades of 6.34 million units on Monday, 3.20 million on Tuesday, 320,000 on Wednesday, 1.04 million on Thursday, and 400,000 on Friday.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation surged to TZS 32,638.93 billion, marking a robust +5.90% increase from Week 6’s TZS 30,819.97 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation rose sharply by +7.19% to TZS 22,782.01 billion, driven by the widespread rally in domestic stock prices.

The ETF Market Capitalisation grew to TZS 144.34 billion, a +13.86% increase from the previous week.

Bond Market

Bond turnover moderated to TZS 105.42 billion, a -59.24% decrease from the record-breaking TZS 258.61 billion observed in Week 6.

Corporate Bonds: The segment contributed approximately TZS 100 million in turnover, with trades in 3-year and 5-year bonds.

Government Bonds: Activity remained focused on the long end of the yield curve. The 20-year and 25-year bonds saw consistent trading, with Friday alone recording TZS 23.09 billion in turnover. Notable trades included a 20-year bond trading at prices as high as 139.29% on Friday.

Indexes

The market rally was broad-based but exceptionally strong in the banking sector. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index soared by +10.06%, reflecting double-digit gains in multiple banking stocks. The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose by +7.19%, and the All Share Index (DSEI) gained +5.90%.

Index Closing Value 6th February 2026 Closing Value 13th February 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,547.46 3,756.82 5.90% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 7,856.63 8,421.38 7.19% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,981.05 5,093.67 2.26% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 16,414.08 18,066.11 10.06% Commercial Services (CS) 2,390.46 2,469.63 3.31%

Stock Performances

Week 7 witnessed extraordinary price appreciation in the banking and investment sectors:

-MCB was the top gainer, skyrocketing +46.46% to close at TZS 930.

-MKCB surged +43.51% to TZS 5,310.

-MBP rallied +40.49% to TZS 2,290, recovering strongly from the previous week’s dip.

-NMB recorded a double-digit gain of +10.22%, closing at TZS 12,730.

-KA rose +10.00% to TZS 110.

-CRDB continued its upward trend, gaining +9.92% to TZS 2,770.

Only four stocks recorded losses: TTP fell -16.46% to TZS 330, AFRIPRISE dropped -3.91% to TZS 860, TCC declined -1.66% to TZS 12,410, and DSE edged down -0.99% to TZS 6,980