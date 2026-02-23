The Latest

Moody’s Affirms Tanzania B1 Rating: Manufacturing, Mining, and Tourism to Drive 6% GDP Growth

Moody’s Ratings has affirmed Tanzania’s B1 rating with a stable outlook, projecting a robust 6% growth driven by rising investment in manufacturing, mining, and tourism. The government’s debt burden remains moderate relative to its peers, and is expected to stabilize at the current level, supported by strong nominal growth and revenue mobilization.
February 23, 2026
Moody’s Ratings has reaffirmed Tanzania’s long-term issuer ratings at B1 with a stable outlook, signaling a vote of confidence in the country’s economic resilience despite a turbulent political year in 2025.

Robust Economic Growth Engines
Tanzania’s economy is projected to grow by at least 6% annually through 2026. This “broad-based” momentum is being driven by a strategic shift toward private-sector investment. Key sectors include:

  • Manufacturing & Mining: Rising investment in processing and value-addition.
  • Infrastructure: Benefits from major public projects and improved energy reliability.
  • Tourism: Strong recovery and expansion in transport services.

Policy effectiveness has also improved. The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has successfully maintained inflation below 5% for nearly eight years. Recent moves to increase exchange-rate flexibility have helped eliminate parallel markets and reduced the economy’s vulnerability to global shocks.

Fiscal Strength & Debt Management
Although government debt has climbed to just under 50% of GDP due to high infrastructure spending, Moody’s describes this level as “moderate” compared to regional peers.

Revenue Mobilization: A major highlight is the success in tax collection. Non-grant revenue is expected to exceed 17% of GDP this year, up from 13.7% in 2021.

Arrears & Interest: While interest costs now consume 16% of revenue, the agency expects the debt burden to stabilize as the government continues to digitize tax administration and improve compliance.

Post-Election Political & Social Challenges
In relation to the unrest surrounding the 2025 general elections, while stability returned after the presidential inauguration, Moody’s warns of “underlying social risks.”

Demographic Pressure: A rapidly growing, youthful population is demanding more jobs and social services.

Income Gaps: Low household incomes remain a core credit weakness, reducing the country’s ability to absorb financial shocks.

Financing Risks: The report notes that access to low-interest “concessional” loans has deteriorated following the election unrest, potentially making future borrowing more expensive.

ESG Profile
Moody’s assigned Tanzania a Credit Impact Score of CIS-4 (Highly Negative), meaning ESG factors currently weigh on the credit rating:

Environmental (E-4): High vulnerability to climate shocks like droughts and floods, which threaten the agricultural sector.

Social (S-5): Significant gaps in access to basic services (electricity, clean water) and education outcomes.

Governance (G-4): While institutional strength is increasing, challenges remain in policy execution and transparency compared to global peers.

Source: This news article is based on the official rating by Moody’s Ratings released on February 20, 2026. For more details, the full rating is available on the Moody’s Website.

