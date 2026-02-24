Tanzania Completes First Large-Scale 50 MW Kishapu Solar Power Plant With Grid Connection Planned for March 2026

Tanzania’s first large-scale solar power project with a capacity of 50 MW located in Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region, has been completed, with full connection to the national grid scheduled by March 1, 2026.

The project, implemented by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), represents the first utility-scale solar power plant in the country and is expected to strengthen electricity supply, particularly in the Lake Zone regions.

Speaking on February 21, 2026 after inspecting the project, TANESCO Managing Director Lazaro Twange said the completion demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving reliable electricity access nationwide.

He stated that by March 1, 2026, the full 50 MW capacity will be connected to the national grid.

The first phase of the project was financed with TZS 118.6 billion provided through government funding in collaboration with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

Twange also acknowledged support from President Samia Suluhu Hassan for facilitating the financing that enabled implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, Kishapu District Commissioner Peter Masindi said the project is expected to stimulate economic activities in the area, particularly mining and agriculture, while also creating employment opportunities for local residents.

Acting Plant Manager Engineer Mariana Mrosso noted that electricity generated at the facility will improve grid stability and service reliability for customers, especially in the Lake Zone regions.

TANESCO is also finalizing procurement of a contractor for the second phase of the project, which will add 100 MW at an estimated cost of TZS 200.4 billion.

Kishapu Solar Power Project

The solar power plant is located in Kishapu District in Shinyanga Region and forms part of Tanzania’s strategy to diversify energy sources and increase the share of renewable energy in the national generation mix.

Tanzania’s power sector has historically relied on hydropower and natural gas, with recent policy direction focusing on expanding renewable sources to improve energy security and support economic growth.