East African Crude Oil Pipeline Reaches 79%, Completion Expected in July 2026

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline project has reached 79% completion, according to Tanzania’s Minister of Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi.

Ndejembi made the statement during a press briefing held in Dar es Salaam on January 05, 2025, following an inspection visit by Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa, to the Chongoleani section of the pipeline project in Tanga Region.

The visit aimed to review progress on the Tanzanian segment of the crude oil pipeline linking Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanzania.

According to Ndejembi, the project is expected to be completed in July 2026 and will have the capacity to transport 246,000 barrels of crude oil per day once construction is finalised.

Ndejembi also said that a total of 12,000 jobs have been created for citizens of Tanzania and Uganda during the implementation of the project, involving youth and local communities in construction and related activities.

For her part, Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa, thanked the President of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, for her commitment to implementing the project, stressing that it has brought economic transformation to East African countries.

Nankabirwa also said there is a need to formally identify workers engaged in strategic projects so that they can be considered for future infrastructure projects, including planned gas and electricity developments in Tanzania and Uganda.