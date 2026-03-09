Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 10 of 2026: DCB Surges +31.09% and ETF Turnover Soars Despite Broader Market Correction

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 10 of 2026 took place over a full five-day schedule from Monday, March 2nd, through Friday, March 6th, 2026. After the technically disrupted and shortened Week 9, the market resumed normal operations but witnessed a significant cooling in equity trading alongside a major correction in key banking and industrial counters.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) settled at TZS 29.99 billion, representing a -42.08% decrease compared to the TZS 51.78 billion recorded during the three-day trading window in Week 9.

Share volume totaled 11.66 million shares, marking a -29.16% decrease from the 16.46 million shares traded in the previous week.

CRDB remained the undisputed leader in market activity, heavily dominating daily volumes despite its price drop. The counter moved over 1 million shares consistently each day, closing the week with substantial liquidity

Additionally, significant block trades were executed across the board, involving counters such as KCB (700,000 shares), NMB, and TBL.

ETF Trading

The ETF Board recorded exceptional liquidity and trading volume throughout the week, generating a massive total turnover of TZS 8.37 billion from 6.97 million units traded.

Activity was primarily driven by the IEACLC-ETF, which recorded colossal block trades, including 4 million units on Monday and 1 million units on Wednesday.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 10 at TZS 33,144.64 billion. This represents a sharp decline of -4.31% compared to the Week 9 closing figure of TZS 34,636.64 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 22,933.60 billion, reflecting a decrease of -5.45% from Week 9’s TZS 24,255.20 billion.

Conversely, the ETF Market Capitalisation continued its rapid growth, surging to TZS 191.29 billion, an increase of +13.21% from the previous week’s TZS 168.97 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover rose to TZS 156.48 billion, reflecting a +9.39% increase compared to Week 9’s turnover of TZS 143.05 billion.

Government Bonds: Trading was heavily concentrated in the 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year tenures, providing the vast majority of the debt market’s liquidity.

Corporate Bonds: The segment saw consistent but modest daily activity, accumulating approximately TZS 268.71 million in total turnover, with trades recorded in 5-year bonds.

Indexes

The market correction was reflected across nearly all benchmarks. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index was the hardest hit, plunging by -7.55% due to the heavy sell-off in CRDB. This pulled the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) down by -5.45% and the All Share Index (DSEI) down by -4.31% . The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index also declined by -1.97%

. The Commercial Services (CS) Index was the sole advancer, posting a modest gain of +0.97%.

Index Closing Value 27th Feb 2026 Closing Value 6th Mar 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,986.77 3,815.04 -4.31% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,965.96 8,477.43 -5.45% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,040.70 4,941.49 -1.97% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 20,161.87 18,639.81 -7.55% Commercial Services (CS) 2,300.02 2,322.36 +0.97%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by DCB, which recovered strongly to close at TZS 780 (based on Thursday’s close), recording a massive appreciation of +31.09%.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to TTP, which recorded an appreciation of +9.52% to close at TZS 460. Other notable gainers included TPCC and TCCL, which posted mild gains of +1.49% and +0.96%, respectively.

The biggest losses during Week 10 were recorded by CRDB, which plunged by -15.56% to close at TZS 2,550. Other notable large-cap losers included TBL (-3.65%), DSE (-3.27%), SWIS (-2.97%), TOL (-2.49%), and TCC (-2.00%).