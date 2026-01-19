The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 3 of 2026: Commercial Services Index Surges +16.71% as MBP, TCCL, SWIS, and VODA Rally +52.42%, +23.60%, +18.52%, and +17.22%

During Week 3 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) sustained its strong momentum, recording growth across all benchmarks despite a shortened trading schedule due to Zanzibar Revolution Day. The Commercial Services (CS) Index delivered a market-leading increase of +16.71%, while MBP extended the market’s streak of exceptional returns with a +52.42% gain. Investors remained active, driving Equity Turnover up by +47.99% to TZS 30.28 billion and pushing Total Market Capitalisation to TZS 26.46 trillion.
January 19, 2026
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 3 of 2026 was condensed into a four-day schedule, spanning from Tuesday, January 13th, through Friday, January 16th, 2026. The market remained closed on Monday, January 12th, in observance of Zanzibar Revolution Day.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 30.28 billion. This represents a +47.99% increase compared to Week 2’s TZS 20.46 billion, despite the loss of one trading day.

Share volume totaled 18,586,249 shares. This represents a +57.61% increase compared to the 11,792,470 shares traded in Week 2.

CRDB maintained its dominance as the volume leader, supported by substantial pre-arranged block trades throughout the week. These included blocks of 3.1 million shares on Tuesday, 1.56 million on Wednesday, 3.2 million on Thursday, and 3.4 million on Friday.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter recorded a total unit volume of 1,116,427 units. This marks a slight increase of +0.54% compared to Week 2’s volume of 1,110,468 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 444.84 million, a +1.52% increase from Week 2’s TZS 438.16 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 3 of 2026 at TZS 26,459.68 billion. This represents an increase of +4.75% compared to the Week 2 closing figure of TZS 25,259.31 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 17,874.85 billion. This reflects a robust increase of +6.49% compared to the Week 2 closing figure of TZS 16,785.33 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation closed at TZS 21.60 billion, representing an increase of +1.27% from the Week 2 closing figure of TZS 21.33 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 56.45 billion. This represented a +21.24% increase compared to Week 2’s turnover of TZS 46.56 billion.

Government securities dominated the debt market. The highest activity was recorded on Wednesday, January 14th, which saw TZS 31.30 billion in turnover, driven significantly by trades in 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds experienced limited activity, with trades involving 3-year, 5-year, and 7-year bonds. Notably, a 7-year bond with a face value of USD 4.00 million was traded on Friday.

Indexes

All DSE benchmarks recorded robust growth for the third consecutive week. The Commercial Services (CS) Index was the standout performer, surging by +16.71%.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) increased by +6.49%, while the Industrial & Allied (IA) and Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) indices rose by +6.02% and +4.81% respectively.

IndexClosing Value 9th January 2026Closing Value 16th January 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,907.433,045.584.75%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)6,204.736,607.426.49%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,506.134,777.326.02%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)11,785.0212,351.764.81%
Commercial Services (CS)2,174.402,537.7816.71%

Stock Performances

For the second consecutive week, the market witnessed extraordinary price rallies, with MBP delivering massive returns to shareholders.

MBP led the gainers with a surge of +52.42% to close at TZS 1,890, effectively building upon the +56.96% appreciation it recorded in Week 2 of 2026.

Several other counters sustained and even accelerated the strong upward momentum established in the previous week.

MKCB, which was the top performer in Week 2 with a +60.86% surge, maintained double-digit growth, rising a further +12.47% to reach TZS 5,500.

Other notable performances included DCB, which recovered from a sluggish Week 2 to gain +12.24%, and TTP, which rose by +10.00%.

NICO extended its rally with an +8.73% increase, adding to the +45.50% jump it recorded the prior week.

TCCL accelerated sharply, recording the second-highest gain of +23.60%, significantly outpacing its Week 2 gain of +6.80%.

SWIS continued its double-digit growth trajectory, rising +18.52% to close at TZS 3,200, following a +15.88% increase the previous week.

VODA also saw its growth accelerate, climbing +17.22% to TZS 885, up from an +11.03% gain in Week 2.

Only three stocks recorded a decline during the week: PAL dropped by -5.08% to TZS 280, DSE fell slightly by -0.27% to TZS 7,460, and TPCC decreased marginally by -0.16% to TZS 6,150.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 9th January 2026Closing Price (TZS) 16th January 2026Variation %
AFRIPRISE4804800.00%
CRDB1,6301,7708.59%
DCB24527512.24%
DSE7,4807,460-0.27%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,7004.69%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,3701,4002.19%
MBP1,2401,89052.42%
MCB4954950.00%
MKCB4,8905,50012.47%
MUCOBA4054050.00%
NICO2,7502,9908.73%
NMB9,0509,1200.77%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL295280-5.08%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,7003,20018.52%
TBL9,0009,6206.89%
TCC10,78011,0002.04%
TCCL2,6703,30023.60%
TOL9951,0101.51%
TPCC6,1606,150-0.16%
TTP40044010.00%
USL550.00%
VODA75588517.22%
YETU5105100.00%
