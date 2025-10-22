CRDB Bank Signs Over TZS 300 Billion Strategic Partnerships With International Financial Institutions to Expand Lending to SMEs

CRDB, Tanzania’s largest bank, has signed strategic partnership agreements worth over TZS 300 billion with three international financial institutions to promote financial inclusion and sustainable development across Africa.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Natu El-Maamry Mwamba, during the “Investors and Partners Forum” held in Washington D.C., on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings.

The agreements were signed between CRDB Bank and FinDev Canada, DEG (KfW Group, Germany), and Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB).

The event, organized by CRDB Bank, brought together international investors and senior government officials from Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The forum was attended by high-level delegates, including the Ministers of Finance of Burundi, the Minister of Information of the DRC, the Governors of the Central Banks of Tanzania and Burundi, the Ambassadors of Tanzania and Burundi to the United States, and Dr. Mwamba, who led the Tanzanian delegation to the World Bank and IMF meetings and officiated the forum.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by CRDB Bank Group CEO Abdulmajid Nsekela, Shelter Afrique Development Bank CEO Thierno-Habib Hann, DEG CEO Roland Siller, and FinDev Canada CEO Lori Kerr.

Through the partnership with FinDev Canada, CRDB Bank secured USD 60 million aimed at expanding lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a particular focus on women-led businesses and climate-resilient projects.

The partnership with DEG will provide USD 50 million in financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Tanzania to promote business growth, innovation, and job creation.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with Shelter Afrique Development Bank will address housing shortages in the region, with an initial USD 10 million allocated to CRDB’s subsidiary in the DRC.

Speaking during the ceremony, Dr. Mwamba encouraged the international community to invest capital and technology in Tanzania, citing the country’s stable business environment, sound policies, and attractive investment incentives.