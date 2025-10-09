The Latest

CRDB Bank Completes System Upgrade as It Prepares Expansion to Dubai

CRDB Bank has completed a 72-hour core banking system upgrade, restoring services across all platforms. The upgrade supports the bank’s international expansion strategy, including its planned entry into Dubai to connect East African clients with global financial markets.
October 9, 2025
2 minute read
Tanzania CRDB Bank System Upgrade

CRDB, Tanzania’s largest bank, has completed a 72-hour upgrade of its core banking system, restoring services across all platforms and strengthening its capacity as it prepares to expand to Dubai.

The bank said the upgrade was completed on schedule and will improve efficiency, security, and the overall customer experience in all markets where it operates, including Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

CRDB Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulmajid Nsekela said the new system provides the foundation for the bank’s international growth and its upcoming entry into Dubai.

TANZANIA BUSINESS & INVESTMENT GUIDE 2026

He explained that “CRDB Bank is an international institution, providing services in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while finalizing arrangements to enter Dubai. You cannot provide services in all these countries without having a robust system that safeguards customer information and enables transactions with high efficiency. This is one of the reasons that led us to upgrade our core banking system.”

He noted that the new system supports multiple languages and currencies, allowing CRDB Bank customers to be served in their preferred language wherever the bank operates.

He added that the exercise was successfully completed thanks to the cooperation of customers and the guidance of the Bank of Tanzania (BOT).

CRDB Bank’s Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Mwile, said the changes some customers noticed in their balances were related to the data migration and the introduction of a system built to meet international standards.

The upgrade forms part of CRDB Bank’s ongoing digital transformation as the institution prepares to open operations in Dubai, announced earlier this year during its 30th anniversary celebrations.

The expansion will make CRDB Bank the first East African financial institution to establish a presence in the United Arab Emirates, providing East African businesses and individuals with access to international banking and trade services.

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
Tanzania CRDB Bank FinDev Canada KFW DEG
Read More

CRDB Bank Signs Over TZS 300 Billion Strategic Partnerships With International Financial Institutions to Expand Lending to SMEs

CRDB Bank has signed over TZS 300 billion in partnerships with FinDev Canada, DEG, and Shelter Afrique Development Bank to expand lending to small and medium enterprises, particularly those led by women and focused on climate-resilient projects. The partnerships also include financing through CRDB’s subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo to support affordable housing, advancing financial inclusion and sustainable development across Africa.
Tanzania CRDB Bank Building
Read More

CRDB Bank Secures $200 Million Loan to Finance SMEs and Infrastructure Amid Global Lenders’ Confidence in Tanzania’s Economic Growth

CRDB Bank, Tanzania’s largest commercial bank, has raised a USD 200 million syndicated loan in 2025 to support lending for SMEs, corporate clients, and infrastructure projects. The facility was oversubscribed with USD 567 million in commitments, reflecting global lenders’ confidence in CRDB Bank’s stability and Tanzania’s economic growth.