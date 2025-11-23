The Latest

Brussels Airlines Launches Twice-Weekly Kilimanjaro Flights Starting June 2026

Brussels Airlines will launch two weekly flights between Kilimanjaro and Brussels starting June 2026, expanding its network in sub-Saharan Africa to 18 destinations. The service will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays using an Airbus A330-300.
November 23, 2025
1 minute read
Brussels Airlines Kilimanjaro Tanzania

Brussels Airlines will introduce scheduled flights between Kilimanjaro and Brussels starting June 3, 2026, adding Tanzania to its long-haul network with two weekly services.

Kilimanjaro is the main airport for travelers heading to Mount Kilimanjaro as well as to Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

The new route will initially operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays and will expand the airline’s sub-Saharan Africa network to 18 destinations.

TANZANIA BUSINESS & INVESTMENT GUIDE 2026

It becomes the carrier’s fifth destination in East Africa after Entebbe in Uganda, Kigali in Rwanda, Bujumbura in Burundi, and Nairobi in Kenya.

The service will be operated with the Airbus A330-300, which offers 288 seats in Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is our second home, and we’re happy to add an attractive destination to our network on this beautiful continent. Tanzania is a top destination for safaris, and we’re proud to contribute to the local economy by connecting Kilimanjaro to Brussels and beyond,” Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Brussels Airlines, said.

