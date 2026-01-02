Construction of Mgao Island Cargo Port in Mtwara Reaches 25% as Government Invests TZS 435B

The Government of Tanzania is implementing the Mgao Island Port Construction Project in Mtwara Region at TZS 435B to build a dedicated cargo port for handling hazardous and bulk goods.

The project aims to improve the transportation and handling of cargoes such as coal, cement, chemicals, and fertilizers that were previously handled at Mtwara Port.

The new port is being developed on Mgao Island and is intended to separate hazardous and so-called dirty cargo from the main port to improve safety and operational efficiency.

The Minister of Transport, Prof. Makame Mbarawa, stated this on December 19, 2025, during an inspection visit to the project.

He said the port has been specially designed to transport and receive hazardous goods that were previously served by Mtwara Port.

Prof. Mbarawa also directed that construction of the port should go hand in hand with the development of a 17 km four-lane road to address the expected increase in traffic generated by the project.

He assured President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan that the Ministry of Transport and the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) will implement the project to high standards and ensure value for money as part of the government’s economic growth agenda.

TPA Director General Plasduce Mbossa said the project has reached 25% of implementation.

He said the port will increase the capacity of Mtwara Port to handle large and strategic cargoes and strengthen Tanzania’s regional competitiveness.

Mtwara District Commissioner Abdallah Mwaipaya said local authorities have welcomed the project.

He said completion of the port together with the four-lane road will bring major changes to port activities and support economic development for residents of Mtwara Region.

The Mgao Island Port Construction Project is being implemented by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited. The project is expected to be completed in July 2028.

Mtwara Region and Port Infrastructure

Mtwara Region is located in southern Tanzania and serves as a key economic zone for the country’s Southern Corridor.

The region hosts major economic activities including natural gas production, cement manufacturing, agriculture, and cross-border trade with Mozambique.

Mtwara Port is one of Tanzania’s main seaports and supports the movement of bulk, industrial, and general cargo for southern Tanzania and neighboring countries.

The port has historically handled coal, cement, fertilizers, and other bulk and hazardous cargo linked to industrial and extractive activities in the region.

Rising industrial output and cargo volumes have increased pressure on existing port infrastructure and operations.