China Reiterates Support for Tanzania Infrastructure Projects, TAZARA, Water Supply, and Clean Cooking Initiatives With Concessional Financing

President Samia Suluhu Hassan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the State House in Dar es Salaam to discuss the strengthening of China–Tanzania bilateral relations, with a focus on trade expansion, investment cooperation, and support for priority infrastructure projects, including the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA).

The meeting was held on 10 January 2026 at the State House in Dar es Salaam as part of Minister Wang Yi’s official visit to Tanzania.

President Samia reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to its long-standing strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China and acknowledged China’s continued political and economic support to Tanzania over the years.

She emphasized the importance of expanding Tanzanian exports to the Chinese market, improving the bilateral trade balance, and facilitating greater engagement between businesses and citizens of the two countries through enhanced people-to-people exchanges.

The President also highlighted the need to improve visa arrangements in order to support mobility, trade, and investment flows between Tanzania and China.

In addition, President Samia outlined Tanzania’s strategic vision for the revitalization of TAZARA operations, stressing the railway’s role in supporting regional trade, logistics, and broader economic activities linked to transport corridors.

On his part, Minister Wang Yi conveyed the Government of the People’s Republic of China’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Tanzania and reaffirmed China’s firm support for Tanzania’s development agenda.

He described TAZARA as a historic symbol of the friendship between China and Tanzania and stated that China is ready to support the railway’s modernization and its more effective utilization.

Minister Wang further reiterated China’s support for Tanzania’s priority projects, including infrastructure development, water supply initiatives, clean cooking programs, and the provision of concessional financing.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening China–Tanzania relations and advancing cooperation at the multilateral level.

China–Tanzania Economic Relations

Tanzania recorded approximately USD 1.7bn in foreign direct investment in the most recent reporting year.

Bilateral trade between Tanzania and China has continued to expand over recent years, supported by China’s market-opening policies toward African countries.

Tanzania’s exports to China increased by about 85% between 2020 and 2025, while imports from China grew by approximately 120% over the same period.