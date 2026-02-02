UNCTAD Forecasts 5.8% GDP Growth for Tanzania in 2026 as Inflation Declines to 2.8% Despite Global Slowdown

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has released its World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026 report, outlining a slowdown in global economic growth amid rising uncertainty and identifying Tanzania as one of the large least developed countries maintaining relatively strong economic performance.

Global Economic Outlook

UNCTAD states that the global economy has remained resilient, but the outlook is increasingly clouded by trade tensions, fiscal pressures, and persistent policy uncertainty, which are expected to weigh on growth despite easing inflation and monetary loosening.

Global economic growth is projected to slow to 2.7% in 2026, falling below 2025 levels and the pre-pandemic average of 3.2%, before edging up to 2.9% in 2027, with growth remaining uneven across regions.

Domestic demand and policy easing continue to support activity in the United States and parts of Asia, while growth remains weak in Europe, and many developing economies face ongoing constraints from high debt levels and climate-related shocks.

Global trade performed better than expected in 2025, supported by early shipments ahead of higher tariffs and strong services exports, but growth is projected to slow in 2026 as temporary drivers fade, trade barriers persist, and investment remains subdued across most regions.

Global headline inflation is projected to decline from 3.4% in 2025 to 3.1% in 2026, although high food, energy, and housing costs continue to erode real incomes, particularly for low-income households, sustaining cost-of-living pressures and inequality.

Tanzania Economic Outlook

Within this global context, the report highlights the United Republic of Tanzania as one of several large least developed countries experiencing stronger economic performance.

Tanzania’s outlook is supported by improved macroeconomic stability and robust domestic demand, alongside ongoing reforms implemented under programmes backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as strong agricultural output and favourable prices for gold.

UNCTAD estimates Tanzania’s real gross domestic product growth at 6.2% in 2025, with the economy projected to expand by 5.8% in 2026 and 5.3% in 2027.

Consumer price inflation in Tanzania is estimated at 3.3% in 2025 and projected to decline to 2.8% in 2026, although structural challenges remain, with annual food inflation exceeding 10% as of September 2025.