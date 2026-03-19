TPSF Public-Private Dialogue on Tanzania 2026 Sea Ports Tariff Highlights Private Sector Concerns Over Trade Costs

On 17th March 2026, Tanzania Private Sector Federation (TPSF), in collaboration with the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), held a public-private dialogue on the implications of the new 2026 Sea Ports Tariff Book in Dar es Salaam.

The session brought together government officials and private sector stakeholders to assess the expected impact of revised port charges on trade and business operations in Tanzania.

The event focused on the planned implementation of the new tariff framework from 1 July 2026, with discussions centered on cost structures, operational efficiency, and the competitiveness of Tanzania’s ports within the region.

Private sector stakeholders raised concerns over potential increases in the cost of doing business, particularly for importers, exporters, and manufacturers who rely heavily on port services.

The discussions also highlighted the need for sector-specific analysis, with stakeholders noting that different industries may face varying levels of cost pressure depending on their reliance on port services.

The participants argued that although the revisions aim to support port modernization, they may elevate freight rates, demurrage penalties, and consumer prices, urging efficiency gains to offset hikes.

Participants agreed on the importance of continued consultations ahead of implementation to balance revenue objectives with the need to maintain Tanzania’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

They emphasized the need for early clarity on tariff changes and called for structured engagement to ensure that any adjustments are informed by industry data.

During his address, the TPA’s Director General, Plasduce Mbossa explained that the revised tariff book is part of broader reforms aimed at improving port efficiency, service delivery, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of port operations.

He also outlined plans to expand port capacity, including the construction of four new berths, numbered 12 to 15, at the Dar es Salaam port, as well as additional berths in Tanga and Mtwara, projecting that each berth could generate up to TZS 1 trillion in government revenue annually.

Mbossa further discussed the development of Bagamoyo Port, noting that the project is currently in its preparatory stage, with dredging expected to commence soon through strategic partnerships.

He mentioned the plan to build a dedicated port road from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro to reduce truck transit times, which could otherwise increase from six to over nine hours if no action is taken.

He concluded by highlighting operational efficiency measures, pointing out that previous initiatives, such as the Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project (DMGP), have already helped reduce freight costs from a range of 5,500 to 2,500.

For his part, TPSF’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Deogratius Massawe underscored the importance of evidence-based engagement in shaping the final tariff outcomes.

Massawe explained: “The tariff framework is moving toward implementation, but there is still room for adjustments based on structured input from the private sector”.

He noted that businesses must quantify the full impact of the tariff across their value chains to support meaningful engagement with policymakers.

TPA’s Operations Coordination Manager, Josephat Lukindo, presented the authority’s 25-year Master Plan (2020–2040), noting that cargo volumes have increased by 84% over the past four years.

He stated that a total investment of TZS 12.1 trillion in port infrastructure is required to address capacity constraints and prevent future congestion.

TPA Sea Ports Tariff Book 2026

TPA Sea Ports Tariff Book 2026 is a document outlining charges for port services at Tanzanian sea ports, which are Tanga, Bagamoyo, Lindi, Mtwara, and Dar es Salaam, effective from January 2026.

The Book sets out revised charges for all maritime services across the ports and

introduces several changes compared to the 2023/2024 rates, which are as follows;

-The previous rate for vessels entering or leaving the port was replaced with a charge of USD 10 per 100 GRT, with additional increases applied to vessel movements between berths.

-A new fire and safety fee was introduced, set at a fixed rate of USD 200 for barges, dockage rates for tankers at Single Buoy Moorings (SBM) were increased to USD 0.96 per GRT, while rates for international coastal vessels were reduced to USD 0.25 per GRT.

-Tug service rates were adjusted to USD 14.5 per GRT, and the minimum charge for mooring and unmooring services was doubled from USD 100 to USD 200.

-A major reclassification of heavy lift cargo was done, with the minimum threshold raised from 5 tons to a new range of 20 to 40 tons. The rate for this category increased from USD 25 to USD 70, reflecting the higher handling requirements.

To get access to the 2026 TPA Sea Ports Tariff Book, please click here: https://www.ports.go.tz/images/tariffs/TPA_DEEPSEA_TARIFF_BOOK.pdf