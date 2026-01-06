The Latest

Tanzania Unveils List of 20 Mining Goods and Services for Tanzanian-Owned Companies Under Local Content Rules

Tanzania has officially announced a list of 20 mining goods and services reserved exclusively for companies fully owned by Tanzanians following amendments to local content regulations. The move aims to increase local procurement, employment, and industrial participation in the mining sector.
January 6, 2026
Tanzania Minerals Minister Mavunde Local Content List Good Services

The Government of Tanzania has officially announced the list of 20 goods and services in the mining sector that must be provided exclusively by companies fully owned by Tanzanians, as part of efforts to expand local participation in the mining value chain.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, on January 5, 2026, in Dodoma, following amendments to the 2018 Local Content Regulations for the mining sector.

Mavunde said the list follows amendments to the Mining (Local Content) Regulations of 2018, which strengthen requirements for Tanzanian ownership in the provision of specific mining-related goods and services.

”For the first phase on November 14, 2025, the Minerals Commission announced a list of goods and services to be provided by companies owned by 100% Tanzanian companies, where for the first time the Minerals Commission will announce through Regulation 13A,” said Minister Mavunde.

Goods and Services Reserved for Indigenous Tanzanian Companies

No.Goods and Services
1Supply of General Lubricants
2Supply of Chain Link Fencing, Wire Netting, and Barbed Wire
3Supply of Cement and Building Materials
4Supply of Metal/PVC Core Trays
5Supply of Overalls, Work Clothes, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
6Haulage, Logistics, and Transportation Services
7Warehousing, Clearing, and Forwarding Services
8Catering Services, Camp Management, Cleaning, and Laundry Services
9Legal Services
10Supply of Activated Carbon
11Supply of Underground Support Materials, including Cable Bolts and Accessories, Split Sets, Rebars, and Mining Mesh
12Supply of Explosives and Explosives Accessories
13Contract Mining for Surface Operations, including Open Cast Mining Services such as Drilling, Blasting, and Haulage
14Vehicle Hire Services
15Power Rental and Captive Power Supply
16Crushing, Civil, Building, and Construction of Access Roads, Haul Roads, and Other Related Infrastructure
17Geophysical Ground-Based Surveys, Mapping, Pitting, and Trenching
18Land Valuation and Resettlement
19Supply of Lining Material (Liners)
20Supply of Chemicals and Reagents

According to the minister, procurement of goods and services from Tanzanian companies has increased from TZS 1.85 trillion out of total mining procurement of TZS 3.01 trillion, equivalent to 62%, in 2018, to TZS 4.41 trillion out of total procurement of TZS 5.00 trillion, equivalent to 88%, in 2024.

Employment of Tanzanians in mining projects has also increased, rising from 6,668 Tanzanians out of 7,003 total mining jobs, equivalent to 95%, in 2018, to 18,853 Tanzanians out of 19,356 jobs, equivalent to 97%, by December 2024.

Mavunde said legal mechanisms are in place to ensure succession of Tanzanians into positions initially held by foreign experts, particularly in roles requiring advanced technical experience.

He cited the North Mara gold mine, operated by Twiga Minerals Corporation, a joint venture involving Barrick Gold, where all senior management positions are currently held by Tanzanians.

The minister added that the government has allocated a 1,331-acre investment area at the former Buzwagi large-scale gold mine site for the development of manufacturing industries supplying mining goods.

He said six factories have already been built at the site, while investors behind 15 additional factories have expressed interest in establishing operations in the area.

Mavunde urged the private sector to take advantage of opportunities in supplying goods and services to mining projects to ensure more capital remains within the country and contributes to economic growth.

He also called on investors to comply with mining laws and local content regulations, while encouraging Tanzanians to seize opportunities in the mining sector to address employment challenges and increase national benefits from mineral resources.

