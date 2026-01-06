Tanzania Unveils List of 20 Mining Goods and Services for Tanzanian-Owned Companies Under Local Content Rules

The Government of Tanzania has officially announced the list of 20 goods and services in the mining sector that must be provided exclusively by companies fully owned by Tanzanians, as part of efforts to expand local participation in the mining value chain.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, on January 5, 2026, in Dodoma, following amendments to the 2018 Local Content Regulations for the mining sector.

Mavunde said the list follows amendments to the Mining (Local Content) Regulations of 2018, which strengthen requirements for Tanzanian ownership in the provision of specific mining-related goods and services.

”For the first phase on November 14, 2025, the Minerals Commission announced a list of goods and services to be provided by companies owned by 100% Tanzanian companies, where for the first time the Minerals Commission will announce through Regulation 13A,” said Minister Mavunde.

Goods and Services Reserved for Indigenous Tanzanian Companies

No. Goods and Services 1 Supply of General Lubricants 2 Supply of Chain Link Fencing, Wire Netting, and Barbed Wire 3 Supply of Cement and Building Materials 4 Supply of Metal/PVC Core Trays 5 Supply of Overalls, Work Clothes, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) 6 Haulage, Logistics, and Transportation Services 7 Warehousing, Clearing, and Forwarding Services 8 Catering Services, Camp Management, Cleaning, and Laundry Services 9 Legal Services 10 Supply of Activated Carbon 11 Supply of Underground Support Materials, including Cable Bolts and Accessories, Split Sets, Rebars, and Mining Mesh 12 Supply of Explosives and Explosives Accessories 13 Contract Mining for Surface Operations, including Open Cast Mining Services such as Drilling, Blasting, and Haulage 14 Vehicle Hire Services 15 Power Rental and Captive Power Supply 16 Crushing, Civil, Building, and Construction of Access Roads, Haul Roads, and Other Related Infrastructure 17 Geophysical Ground-Based Surveys, Mapping, Pitting, and Trenching 18 Land Valuation and Resettlement 19 Supply of Lining Material (Liners) 20 Supply of Chemicals and Reagents

According to the minister, procurement of goods and services from Tanzanian companies has increased from TZS 1.85 trillion out of total mining procurement of TZS 3.01 trillion, equivalent to 62%, in 2018, to TZS 4.41 trillion out of total procurement of TZS 5.00 trillion, equivalent to 88%, in 2024.

Employment of Tanzanians in mining projects has also increased, rising from 6,668 Tanzanians out of 7,003 total mining jobs, equivalent to 95%, in 2018, to 18,853 Tanzanians out of 19,356 jobs, equivalent to 97%, by December 2024.

Mavunde said legal mechanisms are in place to ensure succession of Tanzanians into positions initially held by foreign experts, particularly in roles requiring advanced technical experience.

He cited the North Mara gold mine, operated by Twiga Minerals Corporation, a joint venture involving Barrick Gold, where all senior management positions are currently held by Tanzanians.

The minister added that the government has allocated a 1,331-acre investment area at the former Buzwagi large-scale gold mine site for the development of manufacturing industries supplying mining goods.

He said six factories have already been built at the site, while investors behind 15 additional factories have expressed interest in establishing operations in the area.

Mavunde urged the private sector to take advantage of opportunities in supplying goods and services to mining projects to ensure more capital remains within the country and contributes to economic growth.

He also called on investors to comply with mining laws and local content regulations, while encouraging Tanzanians to seize opportunities in the mining sector to address employment challenges and increase national benefits from mineral resources.