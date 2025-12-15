Tanzania Outlines Strategy to Reposition Tanzanite as Exchange Centre Reaches 98% Completion

Tanzania’s Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, announced a new strategy to promote and reposition Tanzanite in international markets to increase its value and demand worldwide.

Mavunde made the remarks during a meeting with small-scale miners and gemstone traders at the Magufuli Wall restricted area in Mirerani, Simanjiro District, Manyara Region.

The meeting also included the handover of mining licences to 423 beneficiaries.

He said the government plans to reintroduce gemstone auctions as a way to improve transparency, competition, and pricing in the gemstone trade.

Mavunde said construction of the Tanzanite Exchange Centre (TEC) has reached 98% completion across two floors.

He instructed the contractor to accelerate the remaining works so the centre can start operations as soon as possible.

TEC is designed to serve as an international hub for Tanzanite trading, providing integrated services for buyers that include banking, hotels, and business-friendly infrastructure all within a single location.

Mavunde said the government aims to make Mirerani, Arusha, and other locations in Tanzania major gemstone trading hubs in Africa.

On challenges facing small-scale miners, Mavunde said the government is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance to facilitate access to capital through guarantee funds.

He said the initiative targets youth, women, and small-scale miners to strengthen their operations.

He added that the government has purchased 15 drilling machines to support miners and increase production.

Mavunde also mentioned thepotential for Tanzanite deposits to be found outside the Mirerani fenced area, and that the government is conducting further geological studies to identify new Tanzanite-bearing areas.

The Chairperson of the Tanzania Brokers Association (CHAMMATA), Jeremiah Kituyo, said the association will continue working with the government to curb Tanzanite smuggling and will continue providing information to strengthen oversight and management of the gemstone trade.