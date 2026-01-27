Tanzania Starts Universal Health Insurance Scheme With TZS 150,000 Annual Household Premium

The Government of Tanzania has officially commenced the Universal Health Insurance scheme, locally known as Bima ya Afya kwa Wote, which came into effect on January 26, 2026.

The scheme requires households of up to six members to enrol by paying an annual premium of TZS 150,000.

Speaking at a Working Session to Discuss the Implementation of Universal Health Coverage held on January 23, 2026, in Dodoma, the Minister of Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, said the scheme is intended to ensure all citizens have access to quality, sustainable, and reliable healthcare services through registered health insurance schemes.

He explained that the annual contribution covers the principal member, their spouse, and up to four dependents, and healthcare services under the scheme are provided through health facilities contracted by health insurance schemes and are subject to the national referral system.

He also stressed that vulnerable citizens, including the elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with disabilities, will continue to be covered by the Government.

During the same meeting, the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Baghayo Saqware, outlined the role of the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) in supervising the implementation of Universal Health Insurance.

He said the authority has taken a number of strategic steps to ensure the effective enforcement of the Universal Health Insurance law.

He added that public education is a key priority to build nationwide awareness and ensure inclusive participation in the scheme.

Dr. Saqware said TIRA will continue to lead the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance law by investing in modern insurance supervision systems in line with government directives.

He said the objective is to ensure insurance customers and beneficiaries receive quality insurance services in compliance with existing laws and regulations.

He also said the authority has prepared specific guidelines for receiving and handling complaints related to Universal Health Insurance services to strengthen member protection and address implementation challenges.

The government has called on local government authorities, leaders, and officials at all levels to work closely together to ensure accurate information on Universal Health Insurance reaches citizens on time.

The objective is to support the national goal of ensuring access to quality healthcare services for all Tanzanians.