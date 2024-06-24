Tanzania International Manufacturers Expo (TIMEXPO) 2024: September 26-29, Dar es Salaam

The second Tanzania International Manufacturers Expo (TIMEXPO) will take place at the Saba Saba Grounds from September 26th to 29th, 2024, under the theme “Uniting Innovation: Shaping the Future.”

Organized by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) in collaboration with the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), the expo will showcase cutting-edge technologies across diverse sectors, fostering innovation, collaboration, and commitment to sustainability.

Building on the success of the 2023 expo themed “Building Bridges: Connecting Local and International Manufacturers,” TIMEXPO 2024 aims to be a significant gathering of global innovators and industry leaders.

This year’s expo will feature over 1,000 exhibitors from 21 countries, presenting cutting-edge products and services from both local and international industrial leaders.

More than 35,000 attendees, including government ministers and industry figures from the public and private sectors, are expected, providing ample networking opportunities.

Attendees will have the chance to explore current industry trends, connect with suppliers and customers, and discover new business opportunities.

The expo will also include workshops and seminars led by industry experts, offering valuable insights to enhance businesses.

