Cement Company Signs EPC Contract With China for New Clinker Lines in Mbeya and Tanga

Mbeya Cement Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Amsons Group, has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the development of two new clinker production lines in Tanzania.

The EPC contract was signed with Sinoma International (Nanjing) Engineering Co. of China on 12 December 2025.

The agreement covers the construction of one clinker production line in the Mbeya Region and one clinker production line in the Tanga Region.

The new clinker lines are expected to expand Mbeya Cement Company Limited’s production capacity and support the Amsons Group’s long-term expansion plans in Tanzania’s cement and building materials sector.

The project aims to increase domestic clinker availability for cement manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports and supporting supply to both the local and regional markets.

Cement and Clinker Production in Tanzania

Tanzania’s cement industry has expanded steadily in recent years, driven by infrastructure development, housing construction, and industrial growth.

Clinker is a critical input in cement manufacturing, and increased local production helps lower production costs and improve supply stability for cement producers.

Mbeya and Tanga are key locations for clinker and cement production due to the availability of limestone reserves, access to transport infrastructure, and proximity to domestic and export markets.