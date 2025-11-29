Tanzania Issues Directive to Expand Local Pharmaceutical Manufacturing with Investment Opportunities List in 21 Days

On 24th November 2025, Tanzania’s Ministry of Health issued a directive launching the implementation of a national strategy to expand local manufacturing of medicines and health products, aiming to reduce the country’s pharmaceutical import bill and strengthen supply security.

The Ministry has outlined a comprehensive framework to develop domestic production capacity for medicines, medical devices, reagents, and other health products.

Pharmaceutical imports reached USD 329.9 million in 2021, USD 340.4 million in 2022, USD 286.2 million in 2023, USD 295.3 million in 2024, and are projected at USD 269.9 million in the year ending September 2025, according to the latest Monthly Economic Review by the Bank of Tanzania.

The government aims to substitute part of this demand through local manufacturing and improve investment conditions for private-sector participation.

The strategy implements policy priorities under the Ilani ya Chama Cha Mapinduzi 2025–2030 and the directives of the Sixth-Phase Government.

The Minister of Health Mohamed Mchengerwa instructed the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary to form a task force within seven days to coordinate and accelerate implementation.

He also directed the preparation of a complete list within 15 days of all investors who have expressed interest in pharmaceutical manufacturing since 2015, including their progress, constraints, resource requirements, financial capacity, and reasons for delays.

A consolidated meeting with all investors must be held within 30 days to discuss challenges, agree on action points, and open space for new investors.

Within 21 days, the Ministry must publish official investment opportunities in health products through government platforms, investment institutions, and Special Economic Zones.

The Ministry will establish a dedicated investment unit under the Minister’s office to coordinate investors, provide timely information, track task-force decisions, and oversee permit procedures.

Mchengerwa called on health-sector professionals to strengthen accountability, improve implementation speed, and ensure the strategy leads to improved national access to essential health products and reduced service costs.

