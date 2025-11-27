Tanzania’s Nickel And Copper Processing Plant In Dodoma Reaches 85% Completion Ahead Of February 2026 Production Start

Tanzania is advancing the construction of a new nickel and copper processing plant in Bahi District, Dodoma, which has reached 85% completion and is scheduled to begin production in February 2026.

The Ministry of Minerals announced the progress following an inspection conducted on 21 November 2025 by the Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, at the Mayamaya site where the plant is being built.

The facility is designed to process and smelt nickel and copper ore and is part of the government’s strategy to expand domestic mineral beneficiation.

The first production line is expected to process 300 tonnes of ore per day once operational. The total investment cost amounts to TZS 37B.

The Minister called on small-scale miners to use the opportunity to supply raw materials directly to the plant under guaranteed market conditions.

He added that the construction aligns with the national objective of completing the full mineral value chain within the country, ensuring that Tanzania exports processed mineral products instead of raw ore.

For his part, the District Commissioner of Bahi, Joachimu Nyingo, noted that continued investor interest driven by the government’s policies has resulted in nine mineral value-addition plants being developed in Dodoma Region.

He commended the ongoing expansion of the mineral processing industry in the region.

The plant’s supervisor, Hassan Ngaiza, highlighted the economic and social benefits expected from the project, including more than 300 permanent and temporary jobs, reliable markets for mineral inputs, and additional processed mineral products.

The Chairperson of the Tanzania Metal Miners Association, Thobias Kente, expressed appreciation to Zhong Zhou, the plant developer, for maintaining the construction schedule, which he said will secure a stable market for small-scale metal miners.

Nickel And Copper Processing Industry In Tanzania

Tanzania has been implementing a national policy focused on mineral beneficiation to increase export value, create industrial capacity, and expand employment linked to the mining sector.

Nickel and copper are among the strategic minerals targeted for domestic processing, supported by ongoing investment in smelting and refining facilities in multiple regions including Dodoma, Mwanza, and Songwe.

The policy aims to shift the sector away from exporting raw ore and toward exporting higher-value processed mineral products.