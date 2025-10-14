Tanzania’s GDP Grew 5.4% in Q1 2025 with Electricity Growing 19%, Mining 16.6%, and Financial Services 15.4%

The Bank of Tanzania released data on 13 October 2025 showing that Tanzania’s economy grew by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025 at constant 2015 prices, reflecting steady expansion across key industrial and service sectors.
The central bank publishes GDP at constant 2015 prices to provide a clear picture of real economic activity, eliminating the effects of inflation.
Industrial activity contributed significantly to the overall growth of the economy in Q1 2025, with electricity production recording a 19.0% increase, although this was lower than the 23.9% growth observed in Q4 2024, and markedly higher than the 7.6% growth reported in Q1 2024.
Mining and quarrying expanded by 16.6%, more than doubling the 8.5% recorded in the previous quarter and substantially higher than the 3.5% growth in Q1 2024.
Financial and insurance services also posted strong growth, rising 15.4% compared with 12.1% in Q4 2024 and 14.9% in Q1 2024, while manufacturing increased by 7.2%, reversing the slowdown to 3.9% in Q4 2024 and improving on 5.8% in Q1 2024.
Construction and water supply grew by 4.3% and 4.2% respectively, compared with 3.3% and 5.9% in Q4 2024, while the aggregate of all industrial sectors at basic prices rose 5.8%, slightly higher than the 5.5% in Q4 2024 and 5.3% in Q1 2024.
Agriculture, which remains a central component of Tanzania’s economy, recorded growth of 3.0% in Q1 2025, showing a slowdown from 4.2% in Q4 2024 but remaining above the 2.5% growth in Q1 2024, indicating continued expansion despite seasonal variations.
The services sector presented a varied performance, with transport and storage experiencing a notable rebound to 6.5% growth from 1.7% in Q4 2024 and slightly above 5.7% in Q1 2024.
Information and communication expanded by 7.8%, slowing from 15.1% in Q4 2024 and 14.6% in Q1 2024.
Professional, scientific, and technical activities grew by 5.1%, slightly lower than the 5.6% recorded in Q4 2024 but above the 4.5% growth in Q1 2024.
Trade and repair services increased by 3.5%, down from 5.4% in Q4 2024 and 5.3% in Q1 2024.
Accommodation and restaurants slowed to 2.3%, compared with 5.7% in Q4 2024 and 7.2% in Q1 2024, while administrative and support services rose by 3.7%, below 8.3% in Q4 2024 and 5.2% in Q1 2024.
Public administration grew by 4.1%, a slowdown from 8.9% in Q4 2024 and 5.0% in Q1 2024, and other services expanded 5.0%, compared with 8.0% in Q4 2024 and 8.6% in Q1 2024.
Education posted the strongest growth within the sector at 8.6%, up from 6.5% in Q4 2024 and 5.5% in Q1 2024, while health services grew by 4.1%, down from 11.1% in Q4 2024 and 9.0% in Q1 2024.
Real estate activities remained stable at 4.3%, unchanged from Q4 2024 and slightly above 4.2% in Q1 2024.
Taxes on products fell marginally by 0.1% in Q1 2025, reversing the increases of 4.4% in Q4 2024 and 3.7% in Q1 2024, while the overall GDP at market prices recorded growth of 5.4%, slightly above 5.2% in Q4 2024 and just below 5.6% in Q1 2024, illustrating a steady economic performance in the opening quarter of the year.
Tanzania GDP Growth Rate % by Activity at 2015 Prices
|Year
|2024Q1
|2024Q4
|2025Q1
|Agriculture
|2.5
|4.2
|3.0
|Industry and construction
|Mining and quarrying
|3.5
|8.5
|16.6
|Manufacturing
|5.8
|3.9
|7.2
|Electricity
|7.6
|23.9
|19.0
|Water
|3.1
|5.9
|4.2
|Construction
|6.4
|3.3
|4.3
|Services
|Trade and Repair
|5.3
|5.4
|3.5
|Accommodation & restaurant
|7.2
|5.7
|2.3
|Transport and storage
|5.7
|1.7
|6.5
|Information and communication
|14.6
|15.1
|7.8
|Financial & insurance
|14.9
|12.1
|15.4
|Public admi-nistration
|5.0
|8.9
|4.1
|Professional, Scientific & Technical act.
|4.5
|5.6
|5.1
|Administrative & Support services
|5.2
|8.3
|3.7
|Real estate
|4.2
|4.3
|4.3
|Education
|5.5
|6.5
|8.6
|Health
|9.0
|11.1
|4.1
|Other services
|8.6
|8.0
|5.0
|All indust. at basic prices
|5.3
|5.5
|5.8
|Taxes on products
|3.7
|4.4
|-0.1
|GDP at market prices
|5.6
|5.2
|5.4
Source: Bank of Tanzania