Tanzania’s Mahenge Graphite Project Officially Launched

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX: BKT) has launched the Early Works program for its Mahenge Graphite Project in Tanzania, marking the official start of project development activities on 9 October 2025.

The launch ceremony was officiated by the Minister of Minerals, Hon. Anthony Mavunde, and attended by senior government officials, executives from Black Rock Mining, and representatives from South Korea’s steel and battery materials group POSCO, one of the project’s key commercial partners.

The Early Works program focuses on initial construction and infrastructure preparation to enable the rapid commencement of full-scale project development once financing is completed and the Final Investment Decision is made.

The Mahenge Graphite Project, 84% owned by Black Rock, is one of the largest graphite developments in Tanzania.

It is expected to create over 400 full-time jobs in the first module, increasing to more than 900 once all four modules are operational.

A major infrastructure component of the project includes a 220 kV high-voltage powerline from Ifakara to Mahenge, aimed at reducing operating costs and ensuring reliable power supply.

The powerline will also serve as a key regional infrastructure project supporting future industrialisation and resource development in the Mahenge area.

The Republic of Korea currently chairs the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), an initiative of 14 countries and the European Union that promotes cooperation on critical mineral supply chains vital for high-tech industries, including batteries and electric vehicles.

The Mahenge Project is one of the key initiatives aligned with MSP’s objective of developing secure and diversified global supply chains.

POSCO is contracted to purchase all graphite fines from the project, while its affiliate, POSCO Future M, plans to construct a new spherical purified graphite plant in Korea to support its existing 70,000-tonne-per-year Sejong anode facility.

Commenting during the launch, Black Rock Chairman Richard Crookes said: “Being a dependable supplier with reliable customers makes the Project attractive to our lending institutions. Faru Graphite Corporation Limited has established a unique financing structure, accessing funds from CRDB Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa. This blended model demonstrates that with transparency, sound governance, and strong partnerships, major projects can be successfully financed and delivered in Tanzania. We believe the lessons learned from Faru’s experience will serve as a model for other investments across the country.”

The Mahenge Graphite Project

The Mahenge Graphite Project, located in Ulanga District, Morogoro Region, in south-east Tanzania, is one of the country’s largest graphite development projects, designed to produce high-purity graphite for international markets.

Black Rock Mining owns 84% of the project. The remaining 16% is owned by the government of Tanzania as a free-carried interest.

The project is expected to produce up to 340,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate annually over 24 years, positioning Tanzania as a key player in the global graphite market.