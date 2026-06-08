Tanzania Digital Credit Grows 32%, Digital Savings Value Triples, Mobile Money Transactions Near USD 100 Billion in 2025

Tanzania’s digital credit value grew 32.29% to TZS 5,577.73 billion in 2025, digital savings value tripled (up 263%) to TZS 3,181.24 billion, and active mobile money users rose 19.89% to 75.78 million, according to the Bank of Tanzania (BOT).

The figures are contained in the National Payment Systems Annual Report 2025, the fourth such report published by the Bank.

Digital savings recorded the sharpest growth. Transaction volume nearly doubled to 97.53 million from 46.47 million in 2024, up 110%, while value rose 263% from TZS 1,209.19 billion.

BOT attributes the expansion to growing use of mobile money services, improved technology, and ongoing financial inclusion efforts, with mobile platforms enabling Tanzanians to save securely from their phones.

Digital credit transactions grew 24.98% to 336.52 million, with value up 32.29% from TZS 4,216.26 billion in 2024.

The report explains that digital credit is driven by mobile technology and alternative credit scoring models that use mobile money transaction histories to extend financing to individuals and businesses without traditional collateral or banking requirements.

This model has expanded access to capital for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and smallholder farmers, supporting business expansion, agricultural financing, and income smoothing.

Mobile money itself scaled strongly through 2025. Active mobile money subscriptions rose 19.89% to 75.78 million from 63.21 million, the agent network grew 34.36% to 1.98 million agents, and the trust account balance increased 35.72% to TZS 2,834.40 billion.

Mobile payment transaction volume rose 24.10% to 7,959.40 million, while value grew 28.30% to TZS 255,133.96 billion.

The Bank cautions that digital credit also carries risks, including over-indebtedness, high borrowing costs, data privacy concerns, and fraudulent schemes.

To address these, the Bank applies the Microfinance Act, 2018, and its regulations to promote responsible lending, consumer protection, and fair market conduct.

The number of licensed non-bank payment system providers increased 22.03% to 72 in 2025 from 59 in 2024, bringing total licensed providers to 131 when including 42 banks and 6 electronic money issuers.

Digital Savings and Credit Products in the Market

The digital savings products operating in Tanzania include M-Koba, M-Pawa, Mixx Kikoba, Kibubu, Bustisha, Halo Yako, Mgodi, Nivushe, Jiwekee, Airtel Vikoba, and Equity Digital Save. Digital credit products include Songesha, Timiza, Kamilisha, Boom Advance, Salary Advance, Pension Advance, Agent Overdraft, and M-Pawa.

Digital savings and credit are delivered through mobile applications, USSD, internet banking, agent networks, and ATMs. Banks deliver these products in collaboration with financial technology firms, allowing users to save, borrow, and access insurance through their digital wallets.

Embedded insurance distribution has also grown alongside lending, with health, motor, travel, and general insurance products issued within lending and wallet ecosystems.