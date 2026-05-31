Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 22 of 2026: Equity Turnover Plunges to TZS 13.70 Billion as SWIS (+7.32%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 22 of 2026, spanning May 25th to May 29th, equity turnover on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange plunged -63.13% against Week 21 of 2026, with SWIS (+7.32%) emerging as the week’s top gainer, in a four-day trading week shortened by Eid al-Adha on 27th May.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 22nd May 2026 (Week 21 of 2026 closing day) and 29th May 2026 (Week 22 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 13.70 billion, a plunge of -63.13% compared to Week 21 of 2026’s TZS 37.15 billion.

A total of 5,451,825 shares changed hands across 14,835 deals, a plunge of -41.00% versus Week 21 of 2026’s 9,240,502 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 3,989,200 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 10.76 billion.

CRDB, NMB, and NICO have been persistent names in the top five by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 846.66 million on volume of 973,892 units, a +42.06% increase versus Week 21 of 2026’s TZS 596.00 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 22nd May 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 29th May 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,170 1,180 +0.85% VERTEX-ETF 370 365 -1.35%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.32% of buying and 90.98% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.68% and 9.02% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 437,961 for the week.

This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 99.32% 0.68% 90.98% 9.02% -437,961

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 22 of 2026 at TZS 34,190.96 billion, a +1.56% change versus Week 21 of 2026’s TZS 33,665.88 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation reached TZS 23,737.26 billion, a +2.48% change against the prior week’s level.

ETF market capitalisation closed at TZS 178.38 billion, advancing +0.60% from Week 21 of 2026.

Measure 22nd May 2026 (TZS billion) 29th May 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 33,665.88 34,190.96 +1.56% Domestic Market Capitalisation 23,162.96 23,737.26 +2.48% ETF Market Capitalisation 177.31 178.38 +0.60%

Indexes

Four of the five Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange indices closed higher compared to Week 21 of 2026, with Banks, Finance & Investment leading all movers at +3.20%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +1.56%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +2.48%, Industrial & Allied (IA) added +1.61%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) climbed +3.20%, and Commercial Services (CS) edged lower at -0.38%.

The DSEI, TSI, and BI have now each closed higher for three consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 22nd May 2026 Closing Value 29th May 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,875.05 3,935.48 +1.56% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,562.21 8,774.49 +2.48% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,161.24 5,244.15 +1.61% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 18,723.86 19,323.87 +3.20% Commercial Services (CS) 2,199.30 2,190.86 -0.38%

Stock Performances

Among the week’s top performers versus Week 21 of 2026, SWIS led all gainers with a change of +7.32%, followed by NMB at +6.47% and TBL at +3.78%.

On the losing side, TTP suffered the steepest decline at -9.91%, with MCB falling -5.45% and MBP retreating -4.80%.

CRDB, EABL, and NMB have each recorded gains for at least three consecutive weeks.

DCB, MCB, and MUCOBA, meanwhile, have each continued to slide for at least three consecutive weeks.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 22nd May 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 29th May 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 700 695 -0.71% CRDB 2,750 2,770 +0.73% DCB 545 535 -1.83% DSE 6,630 6,600 -0.45% EABL 4,940 4,990 +1.01% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 120 115 -4.17% KCB 1,760 1,740 -1.14% MBP 2,290 2,180 -4.80% MCB 1,100 1,040 -5.45% MKCB 4,650 4,540 -2.37% MUCOBA 450 445 -1.11% NICO 3,960 3,830 -3.28% NMB 13,910 14,810 +6.47% NMG 270 265 -1.85% PAL 410 395 -3.66% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,460 2,640 +7.32% TBL 10,050 10,430 +3.78% TCC 12,780 12,810 +0.23% TCCL 2,930 2,930 0.00% TOL 915 905 -1.09% TPCC 7,400 7,350 -0.68% TTP 555 500 -9.91% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 760 755 -0.66% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 93.75 billion across 62 deals, a strong increase of +27.48% compared to Week 21 of 2026’s TZS 73.54 billion.

The yield curve steepened as the 5-year tenor fell sharply by -191.0 basis points while the 25-year tenor held nearly flat, slipping just -0.2 basis points.

The most pronounced move came at the 15-year tenor, where the yield climbed +386.4 basis points to close at 10.4210%.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 29th May 2026 Weighted Average Yield 22nd May 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 11.7941% 12.6388% 14.5487% -191.0 5 0.0085 10Y 13.8750% 13.0520% — — 2 40.0000 15Y 11.3660% 10.4210% 6.5569% +386.4 8 42.7500 20Y 14.7806% 12.2766% 10.2160% +206.1 32 6.5787 25Y 13.9786% 10.2649% 10.2665% -0.2 12 4.3922