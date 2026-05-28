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Tanzania Impact Investment Forum (TIIF) 2026: 1st–3rd June 2026, Dar es Salaam

The Tanzania Impact Investment Forum (TIIF) 2026 takes place on 1–3 June at Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam, organized by the Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania. The three-day invitation-only event features 18 startup pitches across seed, Series A, and growth stages, plus panels and roundtables on blended finance, climate investment, fintech, and AI, with partners including KPMG, Vodacom, UNDP, and UNCDF.
May 28, 2026
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Tanzania Impact Investment Forum 2026

The Tanzania Impact Investment Forum (TIIF) 2026 takes place on 1st–3rd June at Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam, convening investors, high-impact SMEs, policymakers, development partners, and ecosystem enablers around Tanzania’s most promising impact investment opportunities.

Organized by the Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania, the three-day invitation-only event is free for invited participants and targets a curated audience of investors, government officials, impact-driven entrepreneurs, and ecosystem enablers.

The program spans two full conference days and a third day of field visits.

Day 1 (1st June) focuses on market framing, the capital landscape, and early-stage deals, featuring an opening panel on how capital is actually being deployed across East Africa, two pitch sessions for seed and pre-Series A startups covering digital, climate, and inclusive business models (10 pitches total), and three parallel breakout roundtables on climate financing, ecosystem support for investment readiness, and gender-lens investing.

Workshops on Day 1 include a masterclass on building a fundable data room, covering financial models, impact metrics, legal documentation, and cap table structure.

Day 2 (2nd June) shifts to growth-stage SMEs and larger-ticket deals, opening with the launch of the British High Commission’s Invest in Tanzania program.

Sessions on Day 2 cover blended finance mechanics, impact-linked finance (featuring a case study from the ILF ESA Climate programme in Tanzania with iGravity and Upendo Honey), fund design for Tanzania, and sector roundtables on agriculture, AI, fintech, corporate governance, and alternative investment instruments including carbon credits, green bonds, and guarantee schemes.

Two additional pitch sessions on Day 2 feature growth-stage SMEs seeking Series A and structured debt, as well as companies from the Manufacturing Africa Deal Room portfolio (18 pitches total across both days).

A Vodacom Digital Accelerator Pitch Day runs as a closed session during Day 2, and a cocktail reception closes the conference in the evening.

Day 3 (3rd June) consists of field visits to two startups and the Vodacom Digital Accelerator hub, followed by a wrap-up lunch organized with the Switzerland-Tanzania Chamber of Commerce.

The day concludes with a private networking event at the Norwegian Ambassador’s Residence for the launch of the WWF Nectar Fund.

The exhibition area features 15 high-impact Tanzanian ventures sourced through Enterprise Support Organisations (ESOs) and Embassy of Switzerland partners, with direct access to founders throughout the event.

Strategic partners for TIIF 2026 include Invest for Impact Tanzania (IIT), KPMG, Vodacom, the Switzerland-Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Anza Entrepreneurs, the Funguo Programme (UNDP), and Digital 4 Tanzania (D4T) by UNCDF.

Interested investors, government representatives, and impact enterprises can request an invitation via the TIIF website at tiif.co.tz.

Want to know more about the Economy in Tanzania? Our free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Economy, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities—all in one place.

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