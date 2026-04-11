Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 15 of 2026: Equity Turnover Contracts in a 3-Day Week as KA (+27.27%) and PAL (+18.68%) Lead as Best Stock Performers

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 15 of 2026 spanned just three days as the market was closed on Monday, April 6th, for Easter Monday, and Tuesday, April 7th, for Karume Day. Trading was characterized by a contraction in overall liquidity across equities, ETFs, and bonds due to the shortened week, but broadly positive stock price trends lifted all major indices. Amidst the rising market, KA and PAL emerged as the best performers.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 13.88 billion. This reflects a decrease of -36.88% compared to Week 14’s TZS 21.99 billion.

Share volume totaled 6,616,622 shares. This represents a slight -6.39% decrease compared to the 7,068,275 shares traded in Week 14.

CRDB continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 3,152,973 shares traded across normal and block trades.

ETF Trading

The ETF board saw a contraction in activity due to the shortened week, recording a total unit volume of 467,232 units.

Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 360.53 million, reflecting a drop of -21.52% from Week 14’s TZS 459.42 million.

In terms of price performance, the IEACLC-ETF recorded an appreciation of +1.69%, rising from its previous close of TZS 1,180 to end the week at its final traded price of TZS 1,200 per share. The VERTEX-ETF maintained its value, closing flat at TZS 385 per share.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 2nd April 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 10th April 2026 Variation % IEACLC-ETF 1,180 1,200 1.69% VERTEX-ETF 385 385 0.00%

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 15 of 2026 at TZS 34,336.21 billion. This represents an increase of +2.91% compared to the Week 14 closing figure of TZS 33,364.52 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 23,605.23 billion. This reflects an increase of +3.19% compared to the Week 14 closing figure of TZS 22,875.11 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 29.12 billion. This represented a sharp -62.72% decrease compared to Week 14’s bond turnover of TZS 78.11 billion.

Government securities anchored the shortened week’s trading volume, primarily driven by Thursday, April 9th, which recorded TZS 15.15 billion across 47 deals.

Corporate bonds saw modest activity, including trades involving 3-year bonds (9.50% coupon) and 5-year bonds (12.00% and 13.50% coupons).

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks posted entirely positive results during the three-day week. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index recorded the largest gain, rising by +3.59%, closely followed by the Commercial Services (CS) Index, which climbed +3.38%.

Index Closing Value 2nd April 2026 Closing Value 10th April 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,840.34 3,952.19 2.91% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,455.82 8,725.71 3.19% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,030.32 5,140.87 2.20% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 18,510.19 19,173.83 3.59% Commercial Services (CS) 2,248.88 2,324.97 3.38%

Stock Performances

Gains were decisively led by KA, which surged by +27.27% to close the week at TZS 140 per share, up from TZS 110.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to PAL, which recorded an appreciation of +18.68%, rising from TZS 455 to TZS 540 per share. Other notable gainers included TOL (+11.43%), MKCB (+9.93%), and CRDB (+7.58%).

Conversely, only a few stocks saw a decline in value. The biggest loss was recorded by MBP, which dropped by -6.72% to close at TZS 2,220. SWIS was the second-largest loser, recording a drop of -5.36% to close at TZS 2,650 per share. TTP also retreated by -3.85% to close at TZS 625.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 2nd April 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 10th April 2026 Variation % AFRIPRISE 800 800 0.00% CRDB 2,640 2,840 7.58% DCB 675 690 2.22% DSE 6,460 6,540 1.24% EABL 4,990 5,040 1.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 110 140 27.27% KCB 1,760 1,770 0.57% MBP 2,380 2,220 -6.72% MCB 1,630 1,700 4.29% MKCB 4,530 4,980 9.93% MUCOBA 805 840 4.35% NICO 3,900 3,960 1.54% NMB 13,990 13,970 -0.14% NMG 290 300 3.45% PAL 455 540 18.68% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,800 2,650 -5.36% TBL 9,700 10,000 3.09% TCC 12,530 12,580 0.40% TCCL 2,850 2,930 2.81% TOL 875 975 11.43% TPCC 7,280 7,400 1.65% TTP 650 625 -3.85% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 770 795 3.25% YETU 510 510 0.00%