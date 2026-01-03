The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 1 of 2026: Equity Turnover Soars +657.26% as MKCB Rises +27.20% in Festive-Bridging Trading Week

During Week 1 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced an extraordinary surge in activity as investors aggressively repositioned for the new year, resulting in a massive increase in trading turnover and share volumes. Despite a shortened schedule due to the New Year’s Day bank holiday, the primary stock indices recorded significant gains, maintaining a powerful upward trajectory. MKCB stock recorded the highest appreciation, rising by +27.20%.
January 3, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 1 of 2026 spanned from Monday, December 29th, 2025, through Friday, January 2nd, 2026. The market was closed on Thursday, January 1st, for the New Year’s bank holiday, resulting in a four-day trading period.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 28.17 billion. This reflects a massive +657.26% increase compared to Week 52’s TZS 3.72 billion.

Share volume totaled 26,681,496 shares. This represents a substantial +859.46% increase compared to the 2,780,880 shares traded in Week 52.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 25,106,108 shares. This was significantly bolstered by two massive block trades: 6.1 million shares on Tuesday and 17 million shares on Wednesday.

AFRIPRISE counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock by volume, recording approximately 280,326 shares across the four trading days.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw substantial activity during the transition into the new year, recording a total unit volume of 1,622,573 units. This marks an increase of +105.44% compared to Week 52’s volume of 789,804 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 651.04 million, reflecting a healthy increase of +103.82% from Week 52’s TZS 319.42 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 1 of 2026 at TZS 24,200.50 billion. This represents an increase of +2.74% compared to the Week 52 closing figure of TZS 23,554.72 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 15,785.93 billion. This reflects an increase of +4.27% compared to the Week 52 closing figure of TZS 15,140.15 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation surged to TZS 21.60 billion, representing a significant +56.86% increase over the Week 52 close of TZS 13.77 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 20.62 billion. This represented a sharp -91.78% decrease compared to Week 52’s massive bond turnover of TZS 250.79 billion.

Government securities supplied approximately TZS 20.42 billion across 70 deals. Significant activity was seen in 20-year and 25-year bonds, particularly on Friday, January 2nd, which recorded TZS 8.37 billion in trades.

Corporate bonds added TZS 200.00 million from a single deal involving a 5-year bond with a 10.25% coupon rate on Wednesday, December 31st.

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks all posted strong gains during the first week of the year. The Commercial Services (CS) Index recorded the largest increase for the second consecutive week, gaining +6.26%. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index rose by +5.65%, while the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) increased by +4.27%. The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index also gained +1.44%.

IndexClosing Value 24th December 2025Closing Value 2nd January 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,711.212,785.542.74%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,596.545,835.254.27%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,249.764,310.791.44%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)10,467.6611,059.355.65%
Commercial Services (CS)1,844.141,959.636.26%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by MKCB, which surged by +27.20% to close the week at TZS 3,040 per share, up from TZS 2,390.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to PAL, which recorded an appreciation of +18.00%, rising from TZS 250 to TZS 295 per share.

Other notable gainers included SWIS, which rose by +16.50% (to TZS 2,330), and CRDB, which was up +8.45% (to TZS 1,540). MBP and DSE also recorded strong gains of +8.22% and +7.00%, respectively.

Remarkably, only two stocks saw a decline in value during the holiday-bridging week. The biggest loss was recorded by TTP, which declined by -2.50% to close at TZS 390. DCB was the second loser for the week, recording a drop of -2.04% to close at TZS 240 per share.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 24th December 2025Closing Price (TZS) 2nd January 2026Variation %
AFRIPRISE4855003.09%
CRDB1,4201,5408.45%
DCB245240-2.04%
DSE6,7107,1807.00%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,3501,3500.00%
MBP7307908.22%
MCB4554703.30%
MKCB2,3903,04027.20%
MUCOBA4104100.00%
NICO1,8001,8905.00%
NMB8,3408,5903.00%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL25029518.00%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,0002,33016.50%
TBL8,4608,5100.59%
TCC10,00010,2002.00%
TCCL2,4002,5004.17%
TOL1,0001,0202.00%
TPCC6,0406,1501.82%
TTP400390-2.50%
USL550.00%
VODA6456805.43%
YETU5105100.00%
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 52 of 2025: Bond Market Surges +239.78%, Equity Turnover Dips -76.32%, CRDB Leads with +6.77%

During Week 52 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced mixed results; while the equities market saw a sharp correction in trading volumes and turnover due to a shortened festive schedule, the debt market recorded explosive growth. The primary stock indices all recorded gains, maintaining a positive trajectory. CRDB stock recorded the highest appreciation, rising by +6.77%.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 50 of 2025: Equity Turnover Dips -30.49%, ETF Trading Surges +49.16%, DSE Leads with +19.42%

During the four-day trading week (Week 50 of 2025), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a continuation of mixed results; equity turnover and volume declined compared to Week 49, but the primary domestic indices showed strong gains, fueled by significant appreciation in key stocks. The Bond market experienced a sharp reduction in activity. DSE stock recorded the highest appreciation, surging by +19.42%.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 49 of 2025: Bond Market Surges +119.11%, Equity Turnover Dips -62.31%, MKCB Leads with +7.50%

During Week 49 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced mixed results; while the equities market saw a sharp correction in trading volumes and turnover following the previous week's rally, the debt market recorded significant growth. The primary stock indices all recorded gains, maintaining a positive trajectory. MKCB stock recorded the highest appreciation, rising by +7.50%.