Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 52 of 2025: Bond Market Surges +239.78%, Equity Turnover Dips -76.32%, CRDB Leads with +6.77%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 52 of 2025 spanned from Monday, December 22nd, through Wednesday, December 24th. This period was shortened to just three trading days because of the Christmas festivities, resulting in a significant decrease in equity activity compared to the previous week.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 3.72 billion. This reflects a sharp -76.32% decrease compared to Week 51’s TZS 15.71 billion.

Share volume totaled 2,780,880 shares. This represents a substantial -58.26% decrease compared to the 6,658,699 shares traded in Week 51.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 2,196,621 shares, which was bolstered by block trades of 320,000 shares on Monday and 300,000 shares on Wednesday.

AFRIPRISE counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with approximately 156,175 shares, maintaining consistent activity across the three-day trading period.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw increased trading activity in Week 52 despite the shortened week, recording a total unit volume of 789,804 units. This marks an increase of +7.82% compared to Week 51’s volume of 732,516 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 319.42 million, reflecting a healthy increase of +19.96% from Week 51’s TZS 266.28 million

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 52 at TZS 23,554.72 billion. This represents an increase of +1.52% compared to the Week 51 closing figure of TZS 23,201.79 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 52 at TZS 15,140.15 billion. This reflects an increase of +2.39% compared to the Week 51 closing figure of TZS 14,787.22 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation also rose by +2.53% to close the week at TZS 13.77 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 250.79 billion. This represented a massive increase of +239.78% compared to Week 51’s total bond turnover of TZS 73.81 billion.

Government securities supplied approximately TZS 250.78 billion across 153 deals. Significant government activity was seen across various maturities, including 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds added roughly TZS 6.00 million from 3 deals executed early in the week. Corporate notes involved a 5-year bond with a 12.00% coupon rate.

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks all improved in Week 52. The Commercial Services (CS) Index recorded the largest increase, gaining +6.28%. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index also increased during the week, rising by +2.60%, while the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) gained +2.39%.

Index Closing Value 19th December 2025 Closing Value 24th December 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,670.58 2,711.21 1.52% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,466.08 5,596.54 2.39% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,209.62 4,249.76 0.95% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 10,202.82 10,467.66 2.60% Commercial Services (CS) 1,735.16 1,844.14 6.28%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by CRDB, which surged by +6.77% to close the week at TZS 1,420 per share.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to VODA, which recorded an appreciation of +6.61%, rising from TZS 605 to TZS 645 per share.

Other notable gainers included AFRIPRISE, which rose by +6.59% (from TZS 455 to TZS 485), and PAL, which was up +6.38% (from TZS 235 to TZS 250). DCB and MBP also recorded gains of +4.26% and +2.82%, respectively.

The biggest losses during Week 52 were recorded by MUCOBA, which declined by -5.75% to close at TZS 410.

TOL was the second largest loser for the week, recording a drop of -5.66% (from TZS 1,060 to TZS 1,000). MCB also saw a drop of -3.19%, while DSE and NMB recorded minor declines of -1.61% and -0.60%, respectively.