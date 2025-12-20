Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 51 of 2025: Equity Turnover Soars +328.07% as Bond Market Recovers +32.35% Amid TOL’s +32.50% Surge

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity spanned from Monday, December 15th, through Friday, December 19th, 2025. This period saw a significant increase in overall market activity compared to the four-day trading period of Week 50.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 15.71 billion (TZS 15,713.05 million). This reflects a massive +328.07% increase compared to Week 50’s TZS 3.67 billion.

Share volume totaled 6,658,699 shares. This represents a substantial +171.77% increase compared to the 2,450,100 shares traded in Week 50.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 3,643,479 shares. This total was significantly bolstered by block trades of 520,000 shares on Thursday and 400,000 shares on Friday.

The TPCC counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with 834,404 shares, driven by a massive block trade of 821,984 shares on Monday.

The NMB counter followed as the third-most-traded with 555,345 shares, significantly bolstered by block trades totaling 542,925 shares across Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw significantly increased trading activity in Week 51, recording a total unit volume of 732,516 units. This marks an increase of +40.49% compared to Week 50’s volume of 521,368 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 266.28 million, reflecting a substantial increase of +53.33% from Week 50’s TZS 173.66 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 51 at TZS 23,201.79 billion. This represents an increase of +1.75% compared to the Week 50 closing figure of TZS 22,802.38 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 51 at TZS 14,787.22 billion. This reflects an increase of +2.14% compared to the Week 50 closing figure of TZS 14,476.92 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 73.81 billion. This represented a significant increase of +32.35% compared to Week 50’s total bond turnover of TZS 55.77 billion.

Government securities provided the vast majority of activity, with significant transactions recorded across 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year maturities.

Corporate bonds added approximately TZS 0.12 billion (TZS 118.2 million estimated turnover) across 8 deals. Corporate activity involved 3-, 5-, and 7-year bonds with coupon rates ranging from 4.20% to 13.50%. No corporate bond activity was reported on Monday, December 15th.

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks all improved in Week 51, building on the gains of the previous week. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index recorded the largest increase, gaining +2.50%.

Index Closing Value 12th December 2025 Closing Value 19th December 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,624.61 2,670.58 1.75% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,351.37 5,466.08 2.14% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,143.14 4,209.62 1.60% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 9,954.27 10,202.82 2.50% Commercial Services (CS) 1,698.96 1,735.16 2.13%

Stock Performances

Gains were overwhelmingly led by TOL, which surged by +32.50% to close the week at TZS 1,060 per share. The second-highest gain for the week belonged to NICO, which recorded an appreciation of +18.42%, rising from TZS 1,520 to TZS 1,800 per share.

Other notable gainers included TCCL, which rose by +13.21% (to TZS 2,400), and MBP, which was up +12.70% (to TZS 710). MKCB and SWIS also recorded strong gains of +9.59% and +8.70%, respectively.

Remarkably, only three stocks saw a decline in value during Week 51. The biggest loss was recorded by AFRIPRISE, which declined by -5.21% to close at TZS 455.

DSE was the second loser for the week, recording a drop of -2.71% to TZS 6,820. TPCC also saw a minor decrease of -0.33%, closing the week at TZS 6,030 per share.