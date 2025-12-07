Tanzania Government Responds To Foreign Reprimands on Post-Election Violence, Highlights Establishment Of Commission Of Inquiry and Upcoming Report

The Government of Tanzania has promptly issued a statement in response to remarks made over the past week by foreign governments and development partners regarding the events connected to the elections held on 29 October 2025.

The statement lists Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the Delegation of the European Union, Finland, France, Ghana, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United States of America and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation among those that have commented on the situation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation (MFAEAC) noted concern with the contents of the recent statements despite discussions held on 28 November 2025 between the Minister and members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Tanzania.

The Government highlighted the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry that will investigate the post-election violence and produce a report, whose findings will help understand the events that occurred and form the basis for future engagement.

The Government reiterated its commitment to international cooperation for peace and development, and called on stakeholders to allow national mechanisms to implement the steps and measures taken.

The statement also reaffirmed readiness to continue engagement with the international community and development partners on matters of mutual interest as equal partners.