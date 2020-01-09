Tanzania Annual Inflation Stay at 3.8% in December 2019

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) indicates that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of December 2019 has remained at 3.8%, the same that was recorded in November 2019.

The overall index went up to 117.10 in December,2019 from 112.76 recorded in December 2018.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of December 2019 has increased to 6.3% from 6.1% recorded in November 2019.

Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of December 2019 has also increased to 6.9% from 6.7% recorded in November 2019.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in December 2019 has decreased to 2.3% from 2.4% recorded in November 2019.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of December 2019 has decreased to 2.1% from 2.2% recorded in November 2019.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index from November 2019 to December 2019 has increased by 0.6% compared to an increase by 0.5% recorded from October 2019 to November 2019.

The overall index has increased to 117.10 in December 2019 from 116.39 recorded in November 2019.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to the price increase for food and non food items. Some of the food items that contributed to such an increase include: maize grains by 2.8%, maize flour by 4.8%, wheat flour by 1.2%, sorghum grain by 4.2%, sorghum flour by 2.7%, meat by 1.2%, vegetables by 2.2%, beans by 2.3% and cassava by 2.8%.

On the other hand, some of the non food items that contributed to such an increase include: footwear for women by 1.5%, maintenance and repairs of private saloon cars by 3.0%, kitchen and domestic utensils by 1.3%, personal care such as hair dressing for women by 1.1% and school bags by 2.3%.