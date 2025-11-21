EU Parliament Committees Adopt Objection to Block 2025 Financing for Tanzania Over Human Rights and Election Concerns

The European Union’s planned 2025 Annual Action Plan (AAP) financing for the United Republic of Tanzania has been formally challenged after key committees of the European Parliament (EP) adopted a motion for a resolution objecting to the funds.

The resolution, which has now passed the committee stage, cites serious concerns over democratic backsliding, human rights deficiencies, and the conduct of the October 2025 elections.

The Motion for a Resolution on the financing of the AAP was jointly tabled by the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) and the Committee on Development (DEVE).

The committees formally adopted the objection with an overwhelming majority, receiving 53 votes in favour, 2 against, and 1 abstention.

This adoption is based on the EP’s assertion that the draft Commission implementing decision (D110180/02) is not consistent with Union law and exceeds the implementing powers provided for in Regulation (EC) No 2021/947, the NDICI-Global Europe Regulation333.

The EP contends that the draft AAP shows a “misguided approach” because it “does not fully reflect the democratic and human rights deficiencies in Tanzania over the past years”.

The Chair of the AFET Committee, David McAllister, underscored the political importance of the vote, stating:”This is a clear political signal that the EU cannot proceed on the basis of documents that ignore repression, fraudulent elections, and the government’s authoritarian rule.”

The EP concluded that Tanzania’s backsliding on its commitment to promote shared values, including democracy, the rule of law, and fundamental freedoms, is inconsistent with the programming principles of the NDICI-Global Europe Regulation.

The objection has already had an immediate effect. The European Parliament resolution “Welcomes the fact that the Commission suspended the process of adoption of the draft implementing decision” upon being informed of the concerns by the Parliament.

However, the current committee adoption does not yet constitute a final legal halt to the funding. Under the NDICI Global Europe Regulation, the objection must still be ratified by a majority of the full European Parliament’s members (353 MEPs).

This final plenary vote must take place within two months. If the full Parliament ratifies the objection, the Commission will be legally required to review or withdraw its act.

The resolution formally “Calls on the Commission to withdraw its draft implementing decision (D110180/02)” and to submit a new proposal that respects the concerns raised.

It specifically instructs the new proposal to ensure that any new changes do not adversely affect funding directed to support NGOs and civil society.

The concerns raised by the EP are comprehensive and focus on the aftermath of the October 2025 elections:

-Electoral Fraud and Violence: The resolution references the “fraudulent elections in October 2025”, which were followed by the government crushing demonstrations, leading to the death of well over 400 people. Hundreds of people have been charged with treason. The African Union’s election observation mission strongly criticised the conduct of the presidential election, and Tanzania did not invite a European Election Observation Mission.

-Targeting of Opposition Leader: The leader of Chadema, Tundu Lissu, was arrested on 9 April 2025 and charged with treason and cybercrime offences. Treason potentially carries the death sentence, which the EU is unequivocally opposed to.

-Digital Infrastructure Misuse: The EP noted that while the EU significantly supports Tanzania’s digital transformation (investments in 4G and fibre-optic infrastructure), the Tanzanian authorities acted in contradiction by imposing internet shutdowns during the election period and post-election unrest.

The EP noted that the Tanzanian government has not fulfilled any of the demands put forward in a prior May 2025 resolution, including the immediate release of Mr. Lissu, judicial reform, and electoral reform.