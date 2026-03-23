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Tanzania Headline Inflation Declined to 3.2% in January 2026, Food Inflation Stayed at 5.7%

The annual headline inflation rate in Tanzania decreased to 3.3% in February 2026, with the food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate stagnating at 5.7%. The inflation rate for all items excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages also decreased to 2.1%.
March 23, 2026
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TANZANIA ANNUAL INFLATION RATE FEBRUARY 2026

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) announced that the annual headline inflation rate for February 2026 decreased to 3.2%, from 3.3% recorded in January.

The overall Consumer Price Index rose from 118.28 in February 2025 to 122.01 in February 2026.

Food Inflation

TANZANIA BUSINESS & INVESTMENT GUIDE 2026

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for February 2026 stagnated at 5.7%, as it was recorded in January 2026.

Non-Food Inflation

Furthermore, inflation rate for all items excluding food and nonalcoholic beverages for February 2026 slightly decreased to 2.1% from 2.2% recorded in January 2026.

Core Inflation

The Core Index excludes items with volatile prices, namely unprocessed food, energy, and utilities, except maize flour. By excluding these volatile items from the overall NCPI, policymakers obtain a more stable measure of inflation.

The Core Index comprises 297 items, accounting for 73.9% of the total NCPI weight.

In February 2026, the Core Inflation Rate decreased to 2.1% from 2.2% that was recorded in January 2026.

Monthly Consumer Price Index January-February 2026

Between January 2026 and February 2026, the National Consumer Price Index increased from 121.41 to 122.01. This increase in the overall index is mainly attributed to the increase of prices for some food and non-food items.

Food items contributing to an increase included: wheat grains (by 0.7%); rice (by 3.5%); sorghum grains (by 0.8%); finger millet grains (by 1.9%); maize grains (0.6%); pasta products (by 0.4%); poultry (by 1.4%); fresh fish (by 1.6%); dried sardines (by 2.6%); vegetables (by 3.1%); Irish potatoes (by 6.6%); sweet potatoes (by 3.1%); fresh cassava (by 9.4%); cocoyams (by 0.5%) and cooking bananas (by 1.4%).

Non-food items contributing to an increase included: garments for men (by 0.6%); actual rentals paid by tenants main dwelling (by 0.1%); materials for the maintenance repair of the dwelling (by 0.2%); kerosene (by 0.1%); firewood (by 2.6%); household appliances (by 0.3%); petrol (by 0.4%); recreation, sport and culture (by 0.1%); education services (by 0.1%); food and beverage serving services (by 0.7%); accommodation services in hotels, lodges and guest houses (by 0.3%) and personal care (by 0.3%).

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for February 2026, (2020 = 100)

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