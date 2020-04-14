Tanzania Annual Inflation Slow Down in March 2020 to 3.4%

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of March 2020 slowed down to 3.4% from 3.7% in February 2020.

The overall index went up to 120.20 in March 2020 from 116.23 recorded in March 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of March 2020 has decreased to 5.3% from 5.9% recorded in February 2020.

Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of March 2020 has also decreased to 5.9% from 6.6% recorded in February 2020.

The 12-month index change for non-food products in March 2020 has decreased to 2.2% from 2.4% recorded in February 2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of March 2020 has decreased to 2.1% from 2.2% that was recorded in February 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index from February 2020 to March 2020 has increased by 1.1% similar to the increase that was recorded from January 2020 to February 2020.

The overall index has increased to 120.20 in March 2020 from 118.92 recorded in February 2020. The increase of the overall index is attributed to the price increase for both food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to the increase include: cassava flour by 1.4%, sardines by 3.9%, cooking oil by 1.7% and vegetables by 5.1%.

Some non-food items that contributed to the increase include: charcoal by 6.1%, furniture by 1.3%, bicycles by 2.4% and maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment by 2.2%.