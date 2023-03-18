Miss Dar Es Salaam To Be Held on 12th May 2023 at Super Dome

The Grand Finale Event of Miss Dar es Salaam 2023 will be held at the Super Dome in Masaki on 12th May 2023 where the crowning will take place.

The contestants will be the girls that have been shortlisted at the first audition for the beauty pageant that took place in Dar es Salaam at Onomo Hotel on 12th March 2023.

Prior to the Grand Finale Event, Miss Dar es salaam – Talent Competition will be crowned on 7th May 2023 at Royal Village, and Miss Dar es salaam – Sport Woman will be held on 8th May 2023 at Fun city Dar.

About Miss Dar Es Salaam

Miss Dar Es Salaam beauty pageant came into operation in 2018 when the first competition was held.

The same year, the winners of the contest went on to compete for the Miss Tanzania beauty crown where they secured the two top positions in the contest.

For more details visit Miss Dar es Salaam Instagram account.