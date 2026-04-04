Tanzania Allocates TZS 12.50 Trillion to Launch Vision 2050 First Five-Year Plan in 2026/2027

Prime Minister Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba has requested Parliament to approve a TZS 12.50 trillion budget for the Office of the Prime Minister for 2026/2027, marking the first operational step of Tanzania’s Vision 2050, which targets a USD 1 trillion economy and a per capita income of USD 7,000 by 2050.

Speaking before Parliament in Dodoma on April 1, 2026, during the presentation of budget estimates for the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of Parliament for the financial year 2026/2027, Dr. Mwigulu formally directed the launch of Vision 2050 implementation, calling on government, private sector, and development partners to align their plans with the Vision’s priorities.

Vision 2050 was launched by President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan on July 17, 2025, and is built on three main pillars: a strong, inclusive, and competitive economy; human capacity and social development; and environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

The Prime Minister directed the Planning Commission to continue public education on Vision 2050 to ensure full stakeholder participation in its implementation, stressing that broad awareness of the Vision’s priorities is a prerequisite for successful execution.

He also directed sector leaders to channel all national resources toward productive and high-impact areas as a means of reducing external dependency.

Among the key implementation strategies outlined are the promotion of public-private partnerships (PPP), the productive use of national resources through strategic programs, and the fostering of a savings and investment culture.

The Prime Minister linked Vision 2050 directly to the Fourth Five-Year National Development Plan 2026/2027–2030/2031, whose theme is “Transformation in Economic Growth and Job Creation,” describing the upcoming Plan and Budget as the first concrete step in the Vision’s execution.

He added that the Government will strengthen its monitoring and evaluation framework and enforce accountability mechanisms to ensure targets are met.

“I urge leaders in Government, Religious institutions, the Private Sector, Civil Society Organizations, and Development Partners to ensure that their plans are aligned with the priorities of Vision 2050 and to support its implementation,” Dr. Mwigulu said.

He added that achieving the Vision’s goals will require good governance, peace, security, and stability as enabling conditions.

For the financial year 2026/2027, the Prime Minister requested Parliament to approve a total budget of TZS 12.50 trillion for the Office of the Prime Minister and its associated institutions, of which TZS 8.73 trillion is allocated to recurrent expenditure and TZS 3.76 trillion to development expenditure.

A separate allocation of TZS 225.02 billion was requested for the Parliamentary Fund, comprising TZS 207.99 billion for recurrent expenditure and TZS 17.03 billion for development expenditure.

Vision 2050 is Tanzania’s long-term national development framework, launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in July 2025 to guide the country’s socioeconomic trajectory over the next quarter century.

The Vision succeeds Tanzania’s Development Vision 2025, which set the foundation for transforming Tanzania into a middle-income country.

Vision 2050 targets a significant structural transformation of the Tanzanian economy, with an emphasis on productivity-driven growth, private sector expansion, and reduced reliance on external financing.

Its implementation will be carried out progressively through successive five-year national development plans, with the Fourth Five-Year Plan 2026/2027–2030/2031 serving as the first operational instrument.