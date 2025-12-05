U.S. Reviews Bilateral Relations with Tanzania Over Religious Freedom Repression, Investment Obstacles, and Election Violence

The United States has initiated a comprehensive review of its bilateral relationship with Tanzania following grave concerns about the Tanzanian government’s recent actions.

In a statement released by Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, on December 4, 2025, through the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam, the State Department outlined its concerns.

The three primary factors driving the reassessment include the Tanzanian government’s ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, persistent obstacles facing U.S. investors, and disturbing violence against civilians connected to the country’s October 29 elections.

The statement emphasized that these developments have created direct risks for American citizens, tourists, and U.S. interests operating in Tanzania.

According to the State Department, such actions threaten to undermine the mutual prosperity and security that have defined the bilateral partnership for decades.

Despite the serious nature of these concerns, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Tanzanian people.

The statement noted that the longstanding partnership has brought prosperity to both populations and contributed to regional security.

However, the recent actions by the Tanzanian government have raised fundamental questions about its reliability as a partner.

The State Department made clear that the United States cannot overlook actions that jeopardize the safety of American citizens or threaten regional security and stability.

The statement concluded that the future of bilateral relations will be determined by the actions the Tanzanian government takes going forward.