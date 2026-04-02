East African Crude Oil Pipeline Reaches 82% Completion

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has reached 82% overall completion, according to the company’s latest project update for April 2026, marking steady progress across all major construction fronts as the project advances toward First Oil.

Construction activities have advanced across key sections of the pipeline, pump stations, and terminal infrastructure during the first quarter of 2026.

Significant milestones have been achieved in welding, trenching, pump station development, and marine storage terminal works.

The marine jetty has reached 88.1% completion, with precast elements installation and Marine Loading Arms (MLA) A, B, and C mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical installation works now complete.

Preparations are currently underway to relocate the MLAs from the quay wall to the storage barge.

On 10 January 2026, the project reached a key milestone in Uganda with the arrival of the final pipe truck at Main Camp and Pipe Yard 4 (MCPY4), completing the supply of all line pipes required for the pipeline and signalling the end of a major procurement and logistics phase.

In February 2026, Tanzania’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dkt. Mwigulu Nchemba, visited the Marine Tanks Terminal and Jetty in Chongoleani, Tanga, to assess firsthand the progress achieved to date.

The visit was part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to monitor the advancement of strategic national projects.

The Prime Minister commended the progress achieved during his visit, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the successful delivery of the project, and emphasised that EACOP represents a strategic investment that will strengthen regional energy cooperation, stimulate economic growth, and create long-term opportunities for Tanzanians.

Guillaume Delout, Managing Director of EACOP, stated: “As we progress further into 2026, our focus remains firmly aligned toward safe, timely, and efficient project completion as we advance toward First Oil.”

East African Crude Oil Pipeline

EACOP is a 1,443-kilometre heated crude oil pipeline being developed to transport oil from the Tilenga and Kingfisher oil fields in Uganda to the Chongoleani Marine Terminal near Tanga on Tanzania’s coast.

The pipeline is a joint venture between TotalEnergies, the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), and CNOOC, and represents one of the largest infrastructure investments in East Africa.

Upon completion, EACOP is expected to have a capacity of up to 246,000 barrels per day, with Tanzania set to benefit from transit fees, local employment, and related infrastructure development along the pipeline corridor.