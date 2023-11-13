Tanzania to Host Key African Summit on Finance and Gender Equality on 15-17th November 2023

Tanzania will host the African Ministerial Conference on Finance and Gender Affairs from November 15 to 17, 2023.

The summit will take place in Dar es Salaam at the Johari Rotana Hotel. It is a collaborative effort between the Gender Equality Forum (UN Women) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF Afritac East), drawing participation from 22 member countries.

Specifically, it aims to address the topic of financing for gender equality.

During a press conference in Dar es Salaam, key figures such as the Minister of Finance, Hon. Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba (Mb), and the Minister of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Hon. Dr. Dorothy Gwajima (Mb), alongside IMF – Afritac East Director, Ms. Xiangming Li, and the Resident Representative of the United Nations Women’s Organization (UN Women), Ms. Hodan Addou, highlighted the summit’s focus on discussing gender equality financing.

The countries expected to participate in this summit include Tanzania, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Somalia, South Africa, Rwanda, South Sudan, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Uganda.

This event marks a significant step in addressing gender equality issues in the financial sector, bringing together a diverse group of African nations to collaborate and share insights on this critical topic.

AFRITAC East is a collaborative venture between the IMF, the recipient countries, and bilateral and multilateral development partners.

It originated from the IMF’s response to African leaders’ call on the international community to increase technical assistance (TA) to Africa and focus it more sharply on capacity building.

AFRITAC East provides TA and training to Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania (including Zanzibar), and Uganda.

UN Women is the UN organization delivering programs, policies, and standards that uphold women’s human rights and ensure that every woman and girl lives up to her full potential.

The Gender Equality Forum is a global platform for promoting and advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women. UN Women plays a pivotal role in these forums.

UN Women’s involvement ensures that these discussions are aligned with international standards and goals, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5, which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.