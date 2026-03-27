Tanzania Seeks Stronger Trade and Investment Insurance Support to Drive Private Sector-Led Growth Under Vision 2050

Tanzania is strengthening its engagement with the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) to support private sector-led growth, as the country targets a 70% private sector contribution to the economy under its Development Vision 2050.

The Minister of Finance, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, outlined the government’s position during a meeting with an ATIDI delegation led by Board Chairman Prof. Kelly Kingsly in Dodoma and at a stakeholder workshop held in Dar es Salaam.

He stated that the Development Vision 2050 framework assigns 70% of economic contribution to the private sector and 30% to the public sector, requiring sustained improvements in the investment environment to unlock private capital.

The minister said reforms are ongoing to support this objective, including recommendations submitted to the President by a tax system reform commission established to improve the business climate and enhance investor participation.

He noted that Tanzania will continue to strengthen collaboration with ATIDI to mobilize financing for large-scale projects and improve risk mitigation mechanisms that support investment flows into key sectors.

He added that such partnerships are aligned with broader economic transformation goals, including industrialization, infrastructure development, and scaling private sector participation in national growth.

For his part, Prof. Kelly Kingsly said ATIDI will continue working closely with Tanzania to support domestic businesses and strengthen workforce capacity to ensure the availability of skilled human resources.

He stated that the institution is focusing on investment facilitation, strategic advisory, and policy advocacy to improve the business environment and align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He emphasized the role of public-private partnerships (PPP) in maximizing the impact of public investment, noting that such frameworks can increase resource mobilization and support innovation-driven development.

ATIDI Chief Executive Officer Manuel Moses said the institution will continue to support Tanzania in strengthening its investment environment and mobilizing capital into priority sectors.

He stated that since its establishment in 2001, ATIDI has supported trade and investment across Africa valued at more than USD 93 billion.

The African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI), formerly known as the African Trade Insurance Agency, is a multilateral institution providing political risk insurance, credit guarantees, and financial solutions to support trade and investment across Africa.

Tanzania is one of its founding members and a major beneficiary of its instruments, which have facilitated the implementation of strategic development projects aligned with national economic priorities.

The institution has supported projects worth over USD 7.8 billion, covering sectors such as transport infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, housing, and financial services, as well as social projects including a USD 200 million national grid resilience project and a USD 150 million sanitation project.