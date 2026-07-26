Tanzania and Huawei Sign MOU to Advance Digital Economy and Innovation

The Tanzanian government, through the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, and Huawei Technologies Tanzania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Shanghai to strengthen strategic cooperation in digital economy development, innovation and digital transformation.

The agreement was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Mohammed Khamis Abdulla, on behalf of the Tanzanian government, and by Tiger Liu on behalf of Huawei.

The signing was witnessed by the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Angellah Jasmine Mbelwa Kairuki, and by Huawei’s Sub-Saharan Africa President, Pever Gao.

Kairuki said the agreement opens a new chapter of strategic cooperation that will help accelerate the implementation of Tanzania’s digital economy agenda and support the goals of the National Development Vision 2050.

She explained that the areas of cooperation under the MOU include developing information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, the application of artificial intelligence, strengthening digital public service infrastructure, building and developing local ICT professionals, and promoting the production, assembly, maintenance and repair of digital devices.

Kairuki noted that the government expects the partnership to increase employment, attract investment, improve digital public service delivery, equip young people with skills needed in the labour market, strengthen innovation systems and support the growth of technology startups.

Gao stated that Huawei would continue to be a close partner of Tanzania on its digital transformation journey, adding that the company has worked with the government for more than 20 years in expanding communications, building ICT infrastructure, developing data centres and building human resources in the ICT sector.

He added that the agreement would deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, ICT infrastructure, talent development and technological innovation to help Tanzania achieve the goals of the National Development Vision 2050.