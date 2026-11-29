The Tanzanian Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR) has become the largest shareholder in the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC) after completing the acquisition of 12,166,674 shares worth TZS 17.76 billion (± USD 6.63 million), corresponding to a 27.73% stake.

This makes it TMRC’s largest shareholder, ahead of CRDB Bank with 10.26% and Azania Bank with 7.98%.

TMRC Board Chair Theobald Sabi presented the shareholding certificate to Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu in Dar es Salaam on November 27, 2026.

Mchechu said the government’s participation as a strategic shareholder was intended to help TMRC raise lower-cost, long-term funding, strengthen investor confidence, and support the goal of decent housing under Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

He urged TMRC to continue issuing bonds and work with banks to develop products that would make home financing affordable for more households.

Sabi said the investment would help TMRC expand the financing it provides to banks and other financial institutions for longer-term, lower-cost mortgages.

TMRC Chief Executive Officer Elibariki Ndossi said the company had extended TZS 209.47 billion (± USD 78.20 million) to banks and financial institutions by September 30, 2026, a sum he put at about 26% of Tanzania’s mortgage market.

Of that amount, TZS 128.2 billion (± USD 47.86 million) came from the World Bank’s Housing Finance Project (HFP).

Ndossi said the number of banks offering mortgages had risen from three to 30 and TMRC’s capital had grown from TZS 2.9 billion (± USD 1.08 million).

He put outstanding mortgage debt at 0.45% of gross domestic product and the average mortgage at TZS 138 million (± USD 51,500), with interest rates down from a range of 20% to 24% to a range of 13% to 18%.

Ndossi said the supply of affordable homes had lagged behind the expansion of mortgage lending, citing a national housing shortfall of about four million homes and a ministry estimate that Tanzania needs 391,000 new homes a year.

The OTR and TMRC said they would continue working with the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), and financial institutions on housing finance.

BoT Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Sauda Msemo, representing the governor, said the central bank expected TMRC to continue supporting the housing sector and the financial system under Vision 2050.

TMRC was incorporated in 2010 to provide wholesale funding to mortgage lenders, providing refinancing and pre-financing to banks and other eligible lenders.

TMRC has also raised funds through the domestic bond market, including a bond listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange in 2021 with participation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

In March 2026, TMRC and Habitat for Humanity International launched housing microfinance products for low-income households, including workers in the informal sector.

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